Ben Crump: It’s been two years and Black people still can’t breathe
May 25 marked two years since George Floyd’s death sparked worldwide outrage and pledges for change. “On anniversaries like this,” civil rights lawyer Ben Crump writes. “It’s hard not to ask: Have we seen progress?”
Allison Gill: Overturning Roe would be disastrous for the U.S. military
“Overturning Roe v. Wade could have disastrous consequences for the U.S. armed forces, and here’s how I know,” writes U.S. Navy veteran and author Allison Gill. “When I was 21, I was drugged and raped violently while serving in the military, a crime that resulted in pregnancy. Had I not had access to abortion, the assault would have ended my career and derailed my life.”
Sonia Weiser: No one knows what to say when I share I tried to kill myself. That’s okay.
“How do you explain to someone that suicidal ideation isn’t something that goes away after a single attempt? That every week, its intensity might fluctuate between a dash of ‘what if’ and an incessant bullying that leaves every other thought cowering in the corner,” writes author Sonia Weiser. “How do I explain the panic I feel when I consider that these thoughts might never fully go away? And how are others expected to understand?”
Kate Cohen: Raising feminist sons seemed easy. A daughter? Much trickier.
“As a feminist, I was good on theory but mediocre in practice. I shied from conflict, craved approval and reflexively deferred to male authority. I knew that trying to get thinner to conform to patriarchal beauty standards was a betrayal both of my intrinsic self-worth and of women everywhere, and yet every day, I tried anyway. Every single day,” writes contributing columnist Kate Cohen. “What if my daughter grew up to be like me?”
James Cromwell: I glued my hand to a Starbucks counter. Here’s why.
“For the past couple of days, the evidence of my recent protest at a Manhattan Starbucks has still been stuck to my hand. Bits of superglue between my fingers remind me of the half-hour I spent adhered to the store counter, making my case for the coffee chain to stop charging extra for nondairy milk. People have asked whether I would do it again,” writes actor James Cromwell. “Absolutely. The stakes are just too high.”
Leslie Morgan Steiner: I’m 56 years old. Damn straight I’m wearing a bikini this summer.
“Bikinis — such a frothy, exotic word — always made me feel like a vampire facing a clove of garlic,” writes author Leslie Morgan Steiner.