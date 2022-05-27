Placeholder while article actions load

Dan Balz’s May 26 analysis, “Biden lament is new U.S. norm: ‘Why are we willing to live with this carnage?’,” renewed my helpless fatigue at the carnage in my country. I am a retired professor of social work, so it is no surprise that my leanings are progressive, but it is clear that the left has not been successful in putting forward solutions that a majority of legislators will accept. However, those offered by the right make no sense to people like me. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) repeats that we should place armed guards at the doors of schools, good guys with guns, but the left says this has been tried. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) made an emotional plea for laws restricting gun use, but the right argues that this is hopeless against a determined shooter. Both are right.

Why not both? We need a solution that is culture-changing but acceptable to both sides, something that, over time, all will accept the new normal.

As Mr. Balz pointed out, our country is no different from the rest of the world except in our calcified views about guns. I am old enough to remember a time when legislators of different views came together and compromised. We might get there by pleasing both sides — for the good of our children.

Barbara P. Early, Alexandria

Officials issue pious sentiments and attend prayer vigils for communities and families hollowed out by grief and literally walking in fear as they await the next deadly encounter. Then our elected officials sit on their hands and do nothing to pass common-sense gun controls they know a majority of Americans — even gun owners — support.

Most state and federal officials read reports such as those by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health saying gun-related deaths in 2020 were the highest recorded since 1968, the first time such statistics were collected. These same elected officials know of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “young people under 30 were nearly 10 times more likely to die by a firearm than from covid-19 in 2020.”

Yet, year after year, the public outcry is never enough to get a bill to ban high-capacity assault rifles, and support “red-flag” laws, rigorous background checks and more funds for mental health across the finish line. All such efforts die on the Senate floor.

If politicians truly believed every child deserved a fair shot at reaching adulthood without gun violence wreaking havoc on their family or themselves, we would see results. We would follow New Zealand’s lead. New Zealand acted within days to curtail assault rifles after the rare mass shooting at a Christchurch mosque in 2019.

The day we see similar long-overdue action in the United States, the pontificating about the “sanctity of life” will sound less hollow and be a little less hypocritical.

Joan McQueeney Mitric, Kensington

When I hear the “thoughts-and-prayers” refrain after a mass shooting, it reminds me of the joke about the drowning man who rejects help from a boat and a helicopter because he believes that God will save him. After he drowns, he asks God why he didn’t save him. God replied, “What do you mean? I sent you a boat and then a helicopter.”

We have been provided with common-sense proposals such as universal background checks, assault-weapon bans, restrictions on high-capacity magazines and much more. Instead of taking advantage of what we have been provided, the right rejects them and instead returns to “thoughts and prayers.” When they meet their maker and ask why mass shootings were tolerated, God will say, “What do you mean? I gave you smart people with common sense, proven measures and you rejected them for political gain. I didn’t tolerate mass shootings; you did.”

William Baumgartner, Falls Church

When, one year ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) heralded and signed the Texas law allowing people to carry handguns without any training or permit, he crowed about how the law would protect Texans’ liberty by allowing them to defend themselves. How sad that the children and teachers murdered by a gunman in the Uvalde elementary school didn’t defend themselves.

Hollis Raphael Weisman, Marriottsville

