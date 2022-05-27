Placeholder while article actions load

The May 26 news article on infant formula, the Food and Drug Administration and food safety, “ Lawmakers blast FDA, Abbott over baby formula shortage ,” was excellent. I was a senior official at both the Agriculture Department and the FDA in the late 1970s, when the federal government first tried to get serious about consumer protection in the food arena under the leadership of Carol Tucker-Foreman at the USDA and Donald Kennedy at the FDA. We hatched a proposal that should be considered again in light of the latest issues.

We need to create a semi-independent agency that brings together all the food safety, nutrition and associated science functions in the government. It should be headed by a distinguished public health expert, and he or she should have a six-year term, to ensure accountability and focus. It should report to a Cabinet secretary for budgetary purposes but be independent in all other respects. The FDA and the USDA both get their money through the same appropriations subcommittee, so this would minimize infighting and enable priority setting.