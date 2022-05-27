Columnist Jennifer Rubin is online every Friday for a reader Q&A where she’ll interact with readers, discuss her columns and answer questions on the news of the week. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 12 p.m. Eastern.
Follow Jennifer on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Eugene Robinson: What are we going to do about white supremacy?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: What have the 2022 primaries taught us?
- With Jennifer Rubin: What can Justice Roberts do?
- With David Ignatius: Are we protecting U.S. representatives in Ukraine?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Note: Columnist Alexandra Petri is on parental leave. Her weekly Q&A will return in the summer.
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.