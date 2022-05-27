Placeholder while article actions load

Hannah Fearn is a British journalist based in London. Policing requires the consent of the people. In the United Kingdom’s capital city, that consent is close to being lost altogether. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The final report on the lockdown-breaking parties inside No. 10 Downing Street, released by the British senior civil servant Sue Gray this week, was just the latest shock, in all its colorful detail. Drunk staff secreted out of rear exits at dawn. Rooms so packed that people were sitting on each other’s laps. Vomiting, fighting: All of life was there, apparently — while the rest of Britain, obeying stringent lockdown restrictions, sat at home, isolated from friends and family.

The damning report confronts Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a gargantuan political task. Repairing the damage to his own reputation will be the least of it. And it could be that the profound damage it has wreaked upon British democracy might not be the most enduring or even destructive legacy of the so-called Partygate scandal.

In the latest twist to the saga, which was formally investigated by London’s Metropolitan Police force, it has emerged that Johnson received only one fine for breaching covid-19 regulations despite attending several parties. Yet photos now in the public domain show that junior members of the No. 10 staff received fines — sometimes multiple fines per individual — for events also attended by the prime minister. How can the Metropolitan Police justify that glaring injustice?

But really it’s just another insult for Londoners who have already lost confidence in the capital’s force to police them fairly. After a series of scandals exposing appalling, often criminal, actions among police officers, a full report published this year into the culture of the Metropolitan Police found it to be steeped in institutional racism, sexism and homophobia. It was precisely the validation that whistleblowers such as former detective Kevin Maxwell, a Black gay man who told his story of being bullied out of the Metropolitan Police in his book “Forced Out: A Detective’s Story of Prejudice and Resilience,” had been waiting for.

That report was so damning that it led to the resignation of beleaguered police commissioner Cressida Dick, finally forced to step down after five turbulent years when the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, made it clear he had no confidence in her ability to rebuild the force. Her term as the first female leader of London’s police in its 190-year history was an opportunity catastrophically missed.

The report was delivered by the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a string of incidents that left women, in particular, feeling unsafe and unprotected because of serious failings in the way crimes of sexual assault and harassment were treated by officers. The most serious of these involved the rape and murder of Sarah Everard. A serving officer, Wayne Couzens, used his badge to carry out a false arrest of the 33-year-old Everard before abducting her and eventually destroying her body.

It later emerged that Couzens had been reported for indecent exposure just days before the attack and yet had not been suspended from duty. This raised concerns about the Metropolitan Police’s lack of interest in “red flag” behavior that often precedes serious sexual assault, and its tolerance of sexism among its own ranks. Couzens, who received a life sentence for murder, is still awaiting a second trail on four counts of indecent exposure. At a pretrial hearing Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, last year, two former Metropolitan Police officers were jailed for taking images of the deceased bodies of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, sisters who were the victims of a knife attack in a London park, and sharing the photographs on a WhatsApp group. Their mother, a retired archdeacon, said the force suffered from a lack of moral leadership and attracted predators into its ranks.

Shocking though they are, these are just the most high-profile cases. There are constant troubling stories of dangerous and discriminatory police behavior, often involving women and girls of color.

Anger bubbled over again this week when it emerged that a 15-year-old mixed-race girl was strip-searched by police while menstruating. She was allegedly handcuffed and had her underwear cut off her in front of male officers. The girl’s family reported that she was left traumatized and suicidal. Only two months ago, it was revealed that a Black girl, also 15, was stripped down completely by Metropolitan Police without an accompanying adult in the room. Small wonder that women in London — and particularly women of color — do not trust the police to keep them safe.

Right now, London’s police officers are leaderless. The new commissioner will have to enforce an immediate change of culture to rid it of its toxic reputation; it is already failing to attract even half the new applicants it needs. That must start with a clearing out of senior leadership, of course, but also an overhaul of how it recruits at every level. Its due diligence process has failed.

The city is in dire need of good policing. Violence is the prevailing felony in the capital with gang culture and knife crime dominating in some poorer districts. Sexual violence is also a constant threat; more than 18,000 sexual offenses (including more than 7,000 rapes) were reported last year — that’s one sexual offense for every 500 Londoners. A climate of lawlessness is worsening.

Now, the Metropolitan Police’s misstep over investigating Boris Johnson might have finally shaken any remaining confidence that even White male Londoners might have held on to. London’s government must move quickly to find new leadership to solve the crisis of its police.

