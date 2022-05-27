Placeholder while article actions load

Regarding the May 26 Metro article “In second year of new admissions system, TJ claims more diverse offer class”: The official admissions results for Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology were recently released. Based on what I know so far, there is a serious problem with the new admissions system.

I strongly believe that TJ admitting more minority students will benefit TJ’s community. However, lowering admissions standards won’t do any good. Once unprepared applicants enter TJ, they might feel discouraged, as TJ’s classes are far harder than what anyone’s used to; our freshman biology class uses an Advanced Placement textbook. Additionally, because TJ is limited to admitting 550 applicants, admitting more unprepared applicants will inevitably lead to the rejection of some very well-qualified applicants. The middle school I attended has three eighth-graders taking precalculus, a math class typically taken in high school; none of them were offered admission.

Okay, you might say, but if they attended middle schools serving affluent areas, they will probably attend a great base high school. However, TJ offers many opportunities that base schools don’t: research labs filled with advanced equipment, four years of post-AP computer science, a strong community of passionate learners. I certainly would not be who I am today if it weren’t for all that TJ offered me — not just academically but also socially.

So TJ admissions, bring back the old testing format and allocate 20 percent of admissions offers to economically disadvantaged students. The admissions problem is not that perplexing.

Luke Wang, Herndon

