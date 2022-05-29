Placeholder while article actions load

When Americans endure another preventable, horrific mass murder, their hearts turn to the latest victims and their loved ones as well as any survivors whose lives will be irreparably changed. But they should be equally attentive to the families and friends of previous gun violence, who must relive the trauma with each new incident.

In the past few weeks, these individuals have exhibited emotional courage and awe-inspiring resilience. They stand in stark contrast with the spinelessness of politicians who dare not take on the gun lobby to protect innocent lives.

The unimaginable pain of regularly reexperiencing their grief makes their gun safety activism all the more extraordinary. They channel their losses into advocating for reasonable gun reforms through groups such as Moms Demand Action, Gun Owners for Safety (founded by gun victim and former Arizona Democratic representative Gabby Giffords) and Everytown for Gun Safety. Some, such as Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), run for office to fight for responsible legislation. They serve as witnesses to our collective failure to stem the preventable slaughter of fellow Americans. They remind voters they have agency and a responsibility to protect the vulnerable; they are not passive observers to a political system in the grip of gun fetishizers.

The anguish one hears in the voice of Fred Guttenberg, father of a student murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018 and now a gun safety activist, should shame those who cynically predict no end to the slaughter. If he and others who have experienced horrific loss can continue to advocate and educate on behalf of victims and future victims, certainly snide pundits, cynical politicians and emotionally exhausted voters can refrain from telling us that “nothing will change.”

“I did not sleep last night," Guttenberg said during a CBS News interview on Wednesday. “So, I am angry. I am sad. I feel broken for all of the families who have lived with gun violence and for families that now join them. I have had enough.”

He went on to denounce politicians such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who have served the gun lobby at the expense of children’s lives. “They should be fired. They should resign. They made choices that put this country and that state in this place.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Guttenberg declared, “They . . . f---ing failed our kids again, okay? I’m done. I’ve had it.” He added: “I’m going to listen to that governor of Texas talk about why he pushed . . . for laws in Texas that made it easier for the guns to be had by those who want to kill? How many more times? I don’t — I mean, I’m sorry. I’m speechless. I don’t know what to say.”

There is plenty Americans can say. We can denounce politicians’ moronic suggestions to limit school entry points (not guns) and arm teachers (when police cannot manage to do their jobs competently). We can refuse to countenance the “pro-life” description for people unwilling to put up with the minor inconvenience of universal background checks to diminish the chances of future deaths. We can implore fellow voters to kick out of office the moral cowards who run from reporters or, worse, appear at the NRA’s convention in Texas before the dead children in Uvalde are buried.

To the expanding community of grieving survivors and courageous gun safety advocates, we can say, we hear you, we grieve with you and we promise to do more.

