Letters to the Editor

Opinion It’s really the gun

May 29, 2022 at 3:26 p.m. EDT
Activists listen as Senate Democrats speak during a news conference May 26 demanding action on gun-control legislation after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on May 24. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
In his May 24 letter, “From anger to violence,” Joseph P. Petito wrote, “Too often, individuals fall off the radar. On the road from anger to violence, there typically have been multiple failures along the way — parents, friends, schools, churches or other organizations that should have been alarmed enough to alert authorities. This is an addiction that can and should be cured.”

All of this was well said. However, missing from Mr. Petito’s argument was the need — the imperative, the glaring moral obligation — to remove the actual instrument used to carry out the violence: the gun. How can it be any clearer, especially after, again, another mass school shooting on May 24? At an elementary school. Dead children and staff because of the use of a gun.

Nancy Stone, Westminster

