The May 24 editorial “ Virginia’s hard lesson ” seemingly ignored the May 20 Metro article “ Report knocks student performance .” The editorial was impressed that the report presented by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and his education team was “chock-full of data,” but it ignored the news article that stated a Post analysis of the report “suggests the use of data is misleading.” The Metro article also quoted National Assessment of Educational Progress officials as calling the comparisons made in the report that criticize Virginia’s public-school performance not “appropriate.”

That student achievement suffered during the pandemic when schools were closed is not news. Nor is the continued need to close the achievement gap among racial and ethnic groups. Both can be accomplished with public support for our teachers and our public schools. The meaningful reform for which the editorial called should not include siphoning money away from the public schools to go to charter schools, which seems to be the goal of many.