Placeholder while article actions load

Mary Eberstadt’s May 24 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Catholics ‘personally opposed’ to abortion? A fallacy.,” was long on conservative Catholic talking points and short on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) responsibility as a member of the House of Representatives. The speaker’s role is not to preach Catholic theology but to uphold the Constitution. A key constitutional provision, under much attack from the right, is the separation of church and state.

The theological conclusion of Catholic doctrine that life begins at conception makes perfect sense: It’s the safest bet. Life could begin with first breath, at conception or at some point in between medically termed “viability.” Theologically, life begins when soul and flesh are united, and no human can say definitively when that point is. Constitutionally, the First Amendment bans laws based on an interpretation of theology. List me as pro-life and anti-criminalization.

Further, the pope has recommended that the church’s pastoral role not be linked to politics, as Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone has done. Perhaps many Catholic clergy today, and apparently Ms. Eberstadt, should consider why, in their minds, Pope Francis’s guidance is much more optional than that of Benedict XVI or John Paul II. The politicization of the Catholic Church in the United States will do to it what the polarization of politics does to the nation itself: create dangerous division.

Advertisement

John E. Valliere, Lake Frederick, Va.

Though I believe Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone has the right to deny Communion to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Mary Eberstadt should think again about demanding that Catholics in public office take positions that are congruent with Catholic dogma. (Why not sharia?) The suspicion that the leaked draft Supreme Court decision is based on the application of Catholic belief to the interpretation of the Constitution is the cause of much of the loss of confidence in the court’s juridical independence.

Ms. Eberstadt wrote, “Public figures who want simultaneously the political benefits of ‘choice’ and the personal consolations of being Catholic might have to decide once more which of these two masters they will serve.” Not to worry, Ms. Eberstadt, the voters will decide for them.

Advertisement

Frank Arsenault, Annapolis

Whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) believes about abortion, a great number of Catholic men and women agree that Roe v. Wade shouldn’t be overruled and that it is for the woman to make her own choices on reproductive health. But it is only the Democratic politicians who are pro-choice who are vilified. Though Catholics need to inform their consciences with the teachings of the church, the teaching on abortion is not an article of faith. Few things are, actually. Ultimately, it is the individual Catholic who must, guided by church teaching, decide.

Conservative leaders, such as the archbishop, are effectively “cafeteria Catholics,” picking and choosing which moral issues they want to emphasize. What about the Catholic Church’s teachings on war, nuclear weapons and the death penalty? How about the church’s social teachings? These teachings are publicly ignored and often derided by conservative politicians without a peep from bishops.

Advertisement

We aren’t a theocracy. The rights of non-Catholics, indeed nonbelievers, must be respected and protected — even by Catholic politicians. Democrats such as Ms. Pelosi aren’t claiming to speak for all women, but they do speak up for the right of women to self-determination, to make their own decisions about their bodies and their families; that is, to use their intelligence and to exercise their own judgment on this topic.

Church rule over public policy ended in 1789.

William A. Brown, Austin

GiftOutline Gift Article