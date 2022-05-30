Placeholder while article actions load

The gun lobby is already going into overdrive with comments we have all heard ad nauseam after these frequent occurrences. These include the bromide that guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens make our country safer. With about 400 million guns owned by civilians in this country, the United States should be the safest place in the world if this reasoning were sound. It is not. We are not safe in schools, supermarkets, churches, synagogues, mosques, cars, out in the street or in our homes.

Another fallacy is that mental illness is responsible for the frequency of these massacres. Are we to believe that the United States has more psychopaths than anywhere else on the planet? The only thing that distinguishes the United States from civilized countries that are not facing an epidemic of mass shootings is easy access to guns. When will we say enough is enough?

R.E. Brevetti, Washington

How can the GOP hypocrites sleep at night? Some are demanding to stop all abortions with no exceptions on the grounds that there is a “life,” but they look the other way when shooters murder schoolchildren and grandparents doing their grocery shopping. The legislators’ actions make it clear that they care about “life” only before birth, not about helping poor families feed their children. It’s clear that their motivation is to punish women for having sex, consensual or not.

The Second Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The right to keep and bear arms under that amendment is not total; it is tied to belonging to an official militia. For originalists, those arms were single-shot blunderbusses or rifles, not semiautomatic military weapons. Those should be the kind of weapons that can be kept and borne.

If the Supreme Court can overturn Roe v. Wade, it can overturn the badly thought-out decision that ignored the first phrase of the Second Amendment.

Even the hero of the originalists, Justice Antonin Scalia, said there could be some constitutionally permissible regulation of firearms. We need gun control legislation from Congress.

Jennifer Stern, Williamsburg

I am literally shaking as I write this because I have a 2-year-old grandson who attends preschool every day and could become a victim of yet another madman. The latest was an 18-year-old who first shot his grandmother and then senselessly and brutally murdered 19 elementary schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Tex. The indiscriminate killing of children is so heinous as to revolt even the sturdiest among us. This man was killed by Border Patrol officers, but that will be little solace to the parents of the dead kids.

The Republican cowards in the U.S. Senate who refuse to support any action to curb the sale of assault weapons and pass the bills the House passed last year, which would require universal background checks for anyone wanting to purchase a gun, must be held accountable. We can do this by ousting them when they are up for reelection, beginning this November.

Henry A. Lowenstein, Newport, R.I.

For those who think laws on gun purchases have little effect, information in the May 26 news article “Gunman had troubled home life and violently lashed out at peers, friends say” suggested that Texas gun laws accomplished exactly as much as they attempted to. The Uvalde shooter was said to have posted his “wish list” of semiautomatic rifles online about a year ago at age 17 and waited until his 18th birthday to legally buy them. Texas law may have given 19 children and two teachers one more year of coming home to their families.

Imagine if Texas law required that one wait until turning 21. Maybe those adults and young children would have had three more years of life. Or imagine if the laws made every would-be gun purchaser prove they are a responsible adult, not a disturbed, violent person. Then 21 people might have enjoyed the rest of their natural lives without this tragedy. Why don’t gun laws even attempt to accomplish that? Every responsible adult should want them to.

Larry Shea, Leesburg

The unimaginable horror, seared into our senses, of the murder in Texas of 19 schoolchildren and two adults must awaken us to the shared responsibility of implementing gun control in the United States. This horror was predictable and preventable. The time is now for all Republicans and Democrats to come together on legislation to stop the lethal attacks on our children. Members of Congress and state legislatures must decide whether they can live with themselves if they decide it is more important to avoid being primaried by gun absolutists than to protect children.

Ellen Hayes, Fairfax

Republicans campaign on and enact legislation to “protect” schoolchildren from critical race theory, classroom conversations touching on gay or transgender communities, and psychological distress caused by mask-wearing during a public health epidemic. But they continue to be unwilling to enact legislation to reduce the wanton slaughter of our schoolchildren by weapons of war that can be easily procured by most anyone, as once again was the case in Uvalde, Tex.

How many children have died from critical race theory or mask-wearing? Can we just admit that Republican rhetoric and policies are about their own reelections and not about protecting our children?

Christopher Blood, Vancouver, Wash.

