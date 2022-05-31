Placeholder while article actions load

As a retired U.S. Army officer, I was, in general, pleasantly surprised on reading The Post’s May 25 news article “ Panel proposes slate of diverse names for bases .” I was particularly pleased that Fort Hood in Texas will be named after Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Army’s first Hispanic four-star officer.

But I was disappointed that Fort Bragg in North Carolina might become known as Fort Liberty. In my opinion, it should be named after Gen. Roscoe Robinson Jr., the Army’s first Black four-star general, who after earlier duties at Fort Bragg was the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division there from 1976 to 1978. Also, his outstanding combat service resulted in award of the Bronze Star as a company commander in the Korean War and two awards of the Silver Star for heroism as a battalion commander in Vietnam.

Because the naming panel’s slate is only a recommendation, I hope that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley, both of whom served in the 82d Airborne Division at Fort Bragg during their own distinguished military careers, will act to change Fort Liberty to Fort Robinson. Making this switch will not displace another deserving candidate, it is in keeping with the tradition of naming Army posts after deserving people rather than concepts, and, most of all, it is an opportunity to celebrate one of the nation’s truly great but too-little-known African American leaders and citizens.