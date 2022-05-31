Placeholder while article actions load

In the wake of two horrific mass shootings, the pessimists among us have said that we’re likely to see the repeat of a familiar pattern: grief and outrage, calls for legislation to address the endless carnage that American gun culture has brought us, and then nothing happening. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It’s actually worse than that. The intense debate we’re now having is already pushing the Republican Party further to the right on guns. There’s a change underway, part of a shift that will see the American right all but abandon its alleged commitment to federalism.

Guns and abortion are where this change will be most evident. But it won’t stop there.

Federalism has meant different things at different times. But these days, people who proclaim their devotion to federalism mean that in our system that divides power between the federal and state governments, preference should almost always be given to the states. Centralized power drifts toward tyranny, state governments are closer to the people, and if Mississippi and Maryland want to make different rules, they should be allowed to do so.

Advertisement

This is at the core of how conservatives define their beliefs about government. There’s a conservative online magazine called the Federalist. The organization that captured the courts for the right is called the Federalist Society. Conservatives’ advocacy for “states’ rights” is not just an echo from the past, when it put a less hateful face on secession and Jim Crow; the idea is constantly invoked by conservatives even today.

We’ve been hearing it lately about abortion: Overturning Roe v. Wade, Republicans say, will merely return the question to the states. Yet even before Roe is officially overturned, the antiabortion movement is already pressing for a nationwide abortion ban. This will become the core demand of the movement, one no Republican with national aspirations will be able to resist.

Now let’s consider guns. As Zack Beauchamp of Vox reminds us, in the wake of mass shootings, Republican states usually loosen gun restrictions, not tighten them. The very fact of heightened debate on gun laws causes the right to redouble its devotion to the cult of the gun.

Advertisement

Yet the gun movement has nearly maxed out on laws it can promote at the state level, unless it wants to literally require all citizens to carry guns at all times. So going national is the logical next step.

It’s something gun advocates have been working on for a while. As a midway point, they’ve advocated “concealed carry reciprocity,” which would allow people from conservative states to carry their own state’s laws with them wherever they go, bringing and carrying guns in states that restrict them. Republicans in Congress have legislation to make it federal law.

Even better from the gun advocates’ point of view would be to have the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority radically restrict the ability of Democratic-run states to make their own decisions about how to fashion the gun laws under which their citizens will live. Which is what it might be about to do.

Advertisement

In weeks or even days, the court will hand down a decision in a suit against a gun law in New York that requires people to show a special need to carry guns outside their homes. In oral arguments, the conservative justices made clear their eagerness to strike down that regulation.

There are other cases in the pipeline. This month, two Trump-appointed judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit struck down a California law requiring people to be 21 before buying a semiautomatic rifle. In arguing that it was vitally important for teenagers to be able to get AR-15s, the judges waxed eloquent on the nobility of 18-year-olds who fought in the Revolutionary War.

We don’t know how the Supreme Court will rule on that case, or how far it will go in the New York case to make it difficult or impossible for states to regulate guns. But gun advocates will bring one suit after another against regulations in Democratic-run states. The goal is to nationalize America’s gun laws, in effect making us all live in Texas.

Advertisement

There’s no reason to think it won’t succeed. Antonin Scalia’s decision in D.C. v. Heller, the 2008 case that for the first time established an individual right to own guns, proclaims that “nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions” on guns. This includes “laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”

But that was a 5-to-4 decision of a court with four liberals. The current court has six conservatives, five of whom are activists carrying out a right-wing legal revolution.

When that court hands down its gun rulings, no Republican will say, “As much as I love guns, this seems to conflict with our federalist principles.” The very idea is laughable.

Advertisement

That’s not to say conservatives won’t still pretend they believe in federalism. They’ll extol the wisdom of the states when it serves their purposes. But the next time they control Washington, they’ll embark on a spree of legislating to add to what the Supreme Court is doing, one that will attempt to bring all Americans, no matter where they live, under conservative rule.

So if nothing else, we should all stop pretending they ever cared about federalism. It was never about anything other than getting what they want, and it still isn’t.

GiftOutline Gift Article