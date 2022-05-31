Regarding E.J. Dionne Jr.’s May 16 op-ed, “Can we think big on ending hunger?":
This whole-of-government response shouldn’t be partisan. To end hunger, lawmakers must be informed by those with lived experience as well as the faith advocates who are often on the front lines of addressing hunger in rural and urban communities across America.
Faith-based groups and communities helped meet some of the most crucial needs during the pandemic. They’ve seen firsthand how nutrition inequity disproportionately affects marginalized communities. Our members of Congress and other leaders should listen to this experience if they want to craft a nuanced and effective response that addresses the systemic factors driving hunger and delivers the aid that people need now.
Eugene Cho, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive officer of Bread for the World.