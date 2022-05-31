The author was right to celebrate the upcoming hunger conference as an excellent opportunity for a bipartisan and whole-of-government response to America’s hunger crisis. Now more than ever, people living in hunger need effective safety-net programs such as Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to keep working and to work better. Only a united political response can apply the lessons of the past 50 years to a renewal of the nation’s struggle against hunger.