Letters to the Editor

Opinion Listen to the hungry to help solve hunger

May 31, 2022 at 4:35 p.m. EDT
Donated granola bars, canned pasta and other nonperishable goods are pictured from a Food for Neighbors event in Herndon in 2018. (Debbie Truong/The Washington Post)
Regarding E.J. Dionne Jr.’s May 16 op-ed, “Can we think big on ending hunger?":

The author was right to celebrate the upcoming hunger conference as an excellent opportunity for a bipartisan and whole-of-government response to America’s hunger crisis. Now more than ever, people living in hunger need effective safety-net programs such as Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to keep working and to work better. Only a united political response can apply the lessons of the past 50 years to a renewal of the nation’s struggle against hunger.

This whole-of-government response shouldn’t be partisan. To end hunger, lawmakers must be informed by those with lived experience as well as the faith advocates who are often on the front lines of addressing hunger in rural and urban communities across America.

Faith-based groups and communities helped meet some of the most crucial needs during the pandemic. They’ve seen firsthand how nutrition inequity disproportionately affects marginalized communities. Our members of Congress and other leaders should listen to this experience if they want to craft a nuanced and effective response that addresses the systemic factors driving hunger and delivers the aid that people need now.

Eugene Cho, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive officer of Bread for the World.

