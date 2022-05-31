Placeholder while article actions load

It was a relatively minor news story when abortion rights demonstrators gathered outside the Fairfax County home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. to protest the leaked draft majority opinion he wrote that would end federal legal protections for abortions. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The protest remained peaceful, and some credit goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). His office coordinated with local law enforcement and the Virginia State Police to ensure the safety of Alito and his family yet allow the protest to proceed without incident.

But then the governor moved to quell any further such protests, setting off a conflict over free speech and its limits. He co-wrote a letter with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) imploring Attorney General Merrick Garland to have the Justice Department to enforce 18 U.S. Code § 1507 and prosecute future protesters outside justices’ homes in their states. He also stated his tougher position in a Fox News interview, then tweeted from his official account.

The statute, which dates to 1950, defines “pickets or parades” or other demonstrations near a building or residence occupied by a judge intended to interfere with or impede the administration of justice as obstruction of justice. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and a year in prison.

Many assert that enforcing the law is not optional, a point Hogan and Youngkin made in their appeal to Garland. But it creates friction between two foundational American institutions: a fair, independent judiciary, and the Bill of Rights’ guarantee of the people’s right to peacefully assemble and “petition government for a redress of grievances.”

Each side has important perspectives to consider.

In defense of the action Youngkin took that allowed the protest to proceed, the First Amendment provides no exception for judges’ residences as venues where the people may peaceably air their concerns. Some legal scholars doubt the statute’s constitutionality, which has never been tested. Youngkin’s action also enjoyed the practical benefit of a good outcome. Demonstrators did not provoke officers, nor did officers provoke protesters.

But the Constitution also guarantees fair and impartial due process, and there have long been statutes at both the state and federal levels that dissuade such actions as jury tampering, witness intimidation or ex parte efforts to improperly influence judges.

The Constitution authorizes courts to hear and decide cases in law and equity that arise under the Constitution and the laws of the nation. That means the courts defer to legislation and legislative intent, not act as a substitute capable of creating law.

Abortion rights in the United States arose from the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, not through an act of Congress. In Roe v. Wade, the court held that a constitutional right of privacy protects a woman’s decision to have an abortion. Alito’s draft majority opinion, if unchanged, rejects the Roe v. Wade precedent that such a right exists under the Constitution. Alito wrote that it can only be created legislatively — by the people’s representatives — as part of the political process.

Under that argument, the people’s right to petition their government comes not through pressuring the judiciary but by influencing legislatures: lobbying, state and national issue advocacy campaigns, motivating and mobilizing voters behind candidates who reflect their positions, and by lawful protests outside statehouses and the U.S. Capitol.

That argument, however, suffers from decades of wanton politicization of Supreme Court appointments, particularly during the past seven years. Democrats have neither forgotten nor forgiven a Republican Senate that refused to even hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s 2016 nomination of Garland to fill the late conservative Justice Antonin A. Scalia’s seat, but then swiftly rubber-stamped three of President Donald Trump’s conservative nominees — one just before his 2020 election defeat. All three were handpicked by antiabortion groups, confirmed after caustic Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings, and all three concurred in Alito’s draft opinion.

It’s an untenable dilemma that American politics has created for itself by subjecting jurists to rigid ideological litmus tests. It has corroded our collaborative lawmaking process and eroded American respect for its highest court’s impartiality, perhaps irreparably.

