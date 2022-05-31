Placeholder while article actions load

Brian Broome’s May 26 op-ed, “Why nothing will change after Uvalde,” makes a frighteningly accurate allusion to Shirley Jackson’s short story “The Lottery.” Mr. Broome maintains that “where we live now” is in a “culture where human beings are randomly chosen to die,” so that gun lovers “don’t have to feel afraid.” Just as the fictional people in the small New England village rationalize their murderous actions by noting, rather matter of factly, that those “are the rules,” politicians, gun owners and lobbyists cloak their objections to anti-gun violence legislation in a bastardized interpretation of the Second Amendment. When Mr. Broome observed that “we’re all fair game to be sacrificed,” the reference to the Jackson story is cemented.

Tessie Hutchinson, the story’s protagonist, escaped a “win” for many years, and then she didn’t. When senators support their perverted interpretation of the Second Amendment, they continue to win, and the country continues to lose lives and freedoms. They recommend arming teachers. I am a teacher, and I will never go to class “packing.”

Carole Tauber, Rockville

Mr. Broome’s commentary included two points, one with which I agree and one with which I heartily disagree.

Mr. Broome despaired after this last shooting that “nobody’s going to do anything,” and “nothing happened after innocent children were slaughtered last time.” Those statements are not true. While it is true that Texas Republicans did “nothing” after multiple mass shootings in their state, Connecticut Democrats made multiple changes to their gun laws after Sandy Hook. Congressional Democrats have introduced common-sense gun laws only to have them killed by Senate Republican filibusters. Only one political party is responsible for “nothing” being done, and Broome should have emphasized Republican culpability.

Mr. Broome’s other point was well presented and spot on. His use of Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery” to explain Americans’ obsessive fear of going gun-less was chilling in its accuracy. Too many citizens are willing to trade away the security of others so that they will have gun-toting protection from perceived threats to their own, collateral damage be damned.

Donald Sears, Winchester

One of the most memorable lines in a short movie version of “The Lottery” I saw about 50 years ago in high school was when one of the townspeople said: “There’s always been a lottery.” The implication from this line was that the townspeople feared change more than they feared being killed if they were selected.

Mr. Broome’s conclusion was spot on. We are ruled by the fearful and trapped, stuck to traditions that no longer serve us. One tradition is the belief that widespread gun ownership makes us all safer. Another tradition is that moneyed interests should be allowed to have outsize influence in public policy. We should embrace rather than fear changes that would diminish or eliminate those traditions.

James Nagle, Reston

