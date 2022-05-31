Brian Broome’s May 26 op-ed, “Why nothing will change after Uvalde,” makes a frighteningly accurate allusion to Shirley Jackson’s short story “The Lottery.”
Tessie Hutchinson, the story’s protagonist, escaped a “win” for many years, and then she didn’t. When senators support their perverted interpretation of the Second Amendment, they continue to win, and the country continues to lose lives and freedoms. They recommend arming teachers. I am a teacher, and I will never go to class “packing.”
Carole Tauber, Rockville
Mr. Broome’s commentary included two points, one with which I agree and one with which I heartily disagree.
Mr. Broome despaired after this last shooting that “nobody’s going to do anything,” and “nothing happened after innocent children were slaughtered last time.” Those statements are not true. While it is true that Texas Republicans did “nothing” after multiple mass shootings in their state, Connecticut Democrats made multiple changes to their gun laws after Sandy Hook. Congressional Democrats have introduced common-sense gun laws only to have them killed by Senate Republican filibusters. Only one political party is responsible for “nothing” being done, and Broome should have emphasized Republican culpability.
Mr. Broome’s other point was well presented and spot on. His use of Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery” to explain Americans’ obsessive fear of going gun-less was chilling in its accuracy. Too many citizens are willing to trade away the security of others so that they will have gun-toting protection from perceived threats to their own, collateral damage be damned.
Donald Sears, Winchester
One of the most memorable lines in a short movie version of “The Lottery” I saw about 50 years ago in high school was when one of the townspeople said: “There’s always been a lottery.” The implication from this line was that the townspeople feared change more than they feared being killed if they were selected.
Mr. Broome’s conclusion was spot on. We are ruled by the fearful and trapped, stuck to traditions that no longer serve us. One tradition is the belief that widespread gun ownership makes us all safer. Another tradition is that moneyed interests should be allowed to have outsize influence in public policy. We should embrace rather than fear changes that would diminish or eliminate those traditions.
James Nagle, Reston