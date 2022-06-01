The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Alexandria must stop Potomac River pollution

June 1, 2022 at 4:13 p.m. EDT
The Potomac River overflows into historic Old Town Alexandria on Oct. 29. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Regarding the May 26 Metro article “Environmental group’s suit says Alexandria pollutes Potomac with coal tar”:

The D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment classifies the Potomac River as impaired for bacteria. A decrease in permeable land surrounding the river has led to an increase in the volume and flow of water containing fertilizer and other pollutants. An old natural gas plant in Alexandria has a pipe directly under it that discharges contaminated water straight into the Potomac. This had gone unnoticed for years.

Runoff from polluted urban streets in Alexandria and other surrounding urban areas is undoing the progress made in the past 20 years to conserve the Potomac River. In 2016, more than 11 million gallons of raw sewage from Alexandria was spewed into the river from the run-down and aged sewer system in Alexandria. This carelessness needs to stop if we ever want to make serious progress. If we keep allowing this to happen, the Potomac will stay in this unsafe, polluted state.

The community of Alexandria must advocate stricter dumping and waste laws for corporations. Awareness of the issue must increase if we want to change the Potomac River for the better.

Hugh Reed Trigg, Alexandria

