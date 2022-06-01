Regarding the May 26 Metro article “Environmental group’s suit says Alexandria pollutes Potomac with coal tar”:
Runoff from polluted urban streets in Alexandria and other surrounding urban areas is undoing the progress made in the past 20 years to conserve the Potomac River. In 2016, more than 11 million gallons of raw sewage from Alexandria was spewed into the river from the run-down and aged sewer system in Alexandria. This carelessness needs to stop if we ever want to make serious progress. If we keep allowing this to happen, the Potomac will stay in this unsafe, polluted state.
The community of Alexandria must advocate stricter dumping and waste laws for corporations. Awareness of the issue must increase if we want to change the Potomac River for the better.
Hugh Reed Trigg, Alexandria