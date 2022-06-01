Two decades later, French cinema still has enormous blind spots and is often criticized for not reflecting contemporary France. But, as I saw firsthand while attending the Cannes Film Festival this year, the conservative French film industry is slowly being shaken up. Here are some of the inspiring creators of color leading that charge.
Rachid Bouchareb, the trailblazer
In 2006, Cannes was stirred by a film that explored a part of untold French history. Bouchareb’s “Days of Glory” depicted the story of North African soldiers enlisted by colonial France to fight in the Second World War. The images not only created room for a new narrative in French cinema, but also changed the destiny of the people the film was based on: Then-president Jacques Chirac subsequently decided to increase the pensions of African soldiers who were still alive, after his wife was moved by the film in a presidential screening.
Born in Paris to an Algerian family, Bouchareb this year presented his film “Our brothers” at Cannes. It magisterially mixes archives with fiction to remind France about the tragic destiny of two French men of North African origin killed by the police the same day in 1986. The screening was met with a standing ovation, which said much about the need for France portray itself more fully.
Aïssa Maïga, the advocate
In 2018, a splendid wave of blackness climbed the legendary red steps of Cannes. In a gathering organized by Maïga, 16 Black French actresses raised their fists and chanted “My Profession Is Not Black,” the title of their collective book recounting how prejudices and stereotypes were still large obstacles to Black women in cinema.
Two years later, on the stage of the Cesars, actress Maïga stood fiercely in front of an icy and overwhelmingly White audience and pointed out the misrepresentation of minorities on French screens.
Indeed, throughout her career, Maïga has relentlessly advocated for inclusion in cinema. The 47-year-old actress was at Cannes this year as part of Elisabeth Subrin’s “Maria Schneider, 1983” and the audacious short film “Nô Feminist,” written with Boulomsouk Svadphaiphane, which tackles the appropriation of the female work.
Jean-Pascal Zadi, the disruptor
In June 2020, as the Black Lives Matter movement was spreading around the world, French theaters reopened after being closed for 100 days due to covid-19. Unexpectedly, the most successful French film shortly after was a small-budget production, directed by an unknown filmmaker. In “Simply Black,” alongside an incredible cast, Zadi used his unique sense of humor to question the complexities of the black identities and activism in France — topics that are still taboo. Never before had a French film addressed race so openly.
Awarded a César in 2021 as the best male newcomer, Zadi greeted his Black predecessors and recited the names of several Black victims of police brutality. This year, Zadi was at Cannes as an actor in two films: “Final Cut” by Michel Hazanavicius and “Smoking Causes Coughing” by Quentin Dupieux.
Houda Benyamina, the audacious
“Cannes is ours!” When granted the 2016 “Camera d’Or” at Cannes for best first film, self-taught filmmaker Benyamina could not hide her joy. Back at Cannes this year, the 41-year-old co-directed the documentary “Salam” with Anne Cissé about Mélanie Diam’s, the prominent French female hip hop artist who, after almost breaking down, suddenly decided to withdraw from the public sphere and find herself in her new spirituality. Her decision caused much surprise and confusion, as did her choice to convert to Islam and to wear the headscarf — another topic seldom discussed with nuance in French media, but one Benyamina and Diam’s courageously shine a light on.
Omar Sy, the star
Internationally recognized as the lead of the Netflix series “Lupin,” Sy first became popular as a comedian before conquering the hearts of the masses in the 2011 film “The Intouchables” (the second most ever viewed film in French theaters and the most viewed French film abroad). The first Black person to win a best actor Cesar and voted France’s favorite celebrity, Sy could have chosen to stay quiet about burning issues. Yet, when a young Black man, Adama Traoré, died in police custody in 2016, Sy was one of the first to publicly express his sadness and has since been a close supporter of the Traoré family. In 2020, he launched an appeal against police brutality on the cover of one of the main weekly newsmagazines, L’Obs.
Sticking to his ideals, Sy was back to Cannes this year as the main character in Mathieu Vadepied’s “Father and Soldier,” which tells the story of two Senegalese soldiers enlisted by France during World War I. Sy, born in France to Senegalese and Mauritanian parents, uses his maternal tongue Fulani in his role.
Lyna Khoudri, the face of the future
Khoudri is one of the most promising and versatile actresses of the young French generation. She won the Cesar of the best female newcomer in 2020 for her role in Mounia Meddour’s “Papicha," in which she played a student in the 1990s in Algeria, during the rise of violent religious extremism. The story echoed her own life; the 29-year-old was born in Algeria but hastily left the country for France in 1994 with her parents. And Khoudri has also had the opportunity to work on films separate from her identity, something still uncommon for actresses of color.
In Cannes this year, she stars in Bouchareb’s “Our Brothers” and Cédric Jimenez’s “November.” “All my film choices are political,” she says.
Indeed, more and more French artists and creators of color are navigating their careers in this way, with great critical and commercial success. This trend was on full display during the 75th Cannes Film Festival — and French cinema will certainly be the better for it.