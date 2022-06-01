Internationally recognized as the lead of the Netflix series “Lupin,” Sy first became popular as a comedian before conquering the hearts of the masses in the 2011 film “The Intouchables” (the second most ever viewed film in French theaters and the most viewed French film abroad). The first Black person to win a best actor Cesar and voted France’s favorite celebrity, Sy could have chosen to stay quiet about burning issues. Yet, when a young Black man, Adama Traoré, died in police custody in 2016, Sy was one of the first to publicly express his sadness and has since been a close supporter of the Traoré family. In 2020, he launched an appeal against police brutality on the cover of one of the main weekly newsmagazines, L’Obs.