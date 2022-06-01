Voices Across America Opinion Loading... Bree Morrison on her horse, Shasta, working as a range rider in the Centennial Valley of southwestern Montana in 2016. Her job entails checking on newborn calves, calming cattle and looking for wildlife in early spring, a role that aims to mitigate livestock deaths from predators. (Louise Johns)

Share this story

A few days before giving birth to her second daughter, my friend headed out to check her herd. A lot of life is getting started this time of year, and she didn’t want to miss a mama cow, or her calf being born, in distress and needing help. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In the northern Colorado wind, she drove a pickup and walked the fields. Sadly, she told me, that day was also marked by life ending. She found one of her older horses, a trusty gelding named Skeet, badly injured. She made the tough decision to put him down. He was left for the coyotes.

My friend, like many women I know in the rural West, intimately knows the tribulations, the mud and wind, the cold and heat of an agricultural life, and I don’t think she’d ever trade that in for another way of living. No doubt she’ll raise her two girls to be similarly seasoned by landscape, animals and weather.

Advertisement

These women are the most feminist of feminists. But don’t call them that. They tend to be uninterested in gender politics, unversed in “assertive communication” and “self-advocacy.”

They might be soft-spoken, but they are not soft. They are active, but not activists.

In this era of anger and outrage, we could all learn something from them.

The country and the nature of the work do more to instill an appreciation of gender equality than any corporate HR training could ever accomplish. When the task is a long stretch of moving cattle over rough country, covering an area the size of D.C., what ultimately matters, and what is acknowledged, is a job done well.

Yes, gentlemanly decorum endures (hat-tipping, “yes ma’am”-ing, two-step leading), but the workplace dynamic can be refreshingly gender-blind and merit-based.

Who moves cattle while putting them under the least stress? Who knows best how the weather will shift? Who gets the most accomplished on horseback? At the Tokyo Olympics last year, gender didn’t matter — women captured four of the nine medals in individual equestrian events — and it doesn’t matter here, either. Rather than brawn, it’s savvy and intuition that reign.

Fallon Turner, a bookkeeper who also works the family ranch in northern California, recalled a recent cattle-branding session for which she and her brother had recruited a few local high school football players to help. She said the young men outweighed her in muscles and bravado yet struggled to knock down the calves. She laughed as she recalled showing them how to use leverage and body position, telling them, “It’s basic physics, boys!”

Advertisement

Ego suppression, for men and women, can be especially helpful here. When working with animals, putting up a fight is often futile at best, disastrous at worst. So the drumbeat of advice to women in other contexts — Take a stand. Assert yourself. Make your presence felt. — can run contrary to best outcomes in cattle country.

Instead, you’ll hear people, men and women, taking a tone that sounds more like a suggestion than an edict: Let’s make the right thing easy. Set ’em up for success.

Even the universal command for a dog to stop working is the decidedly undogmatic: That’ll do.

Self-reliance and teamwork are parallel strategies taught early. Recently, I saw a pickup pulled over on the side of a busy highway, with a flat tire on a horse trailer. This scenario can be more problematic than a simple car-tire flat because horses often must be offloaded and held or tied while traffic whizzes by. And there was a girl, about 10 years old, coolly unloading the horses while an older woman — maybe her mother, maybe an aunt — got ready to muscle the spare tire into place.

Advertisement

Moving into cattle country has a way of changing you — as Ashley Ahearn can attest. She was a vegetarian living in Seattle, working as an audio producer before moving with her husband to rural north-central Washington in 2018. Ahearn knew how to ride and volunteered to help local ranchers, gathering cows on her mare, Pistol. She says she saw firsthand “how hard it is day in, day out” with “blood, sweat and tears to raise livestock.”

Ahearn developed “Women’s Work,” a podcast from Boise State Public Radio about how women are changing the face of ranching and land stewardship. The station says the podcast is among its three most popular, with 100,000 downloads. Ahearn likes her steak, bought locally from the Fink Cattle Co., medium rare.

At the Dolores State Bank in Mancos, Colo., behind the tellers, there’s a framed painting of a horsewoman in a wide-brimmed hat, red shirt, chaps. Behind her, in the painting, a sign declares: “Horsemen Only.” Her expression looks peaceful, pleasant. And she’s ignoring the sign.

GiftOutline Gift Article