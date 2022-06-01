Placeholder while article actions load

If I asked you which congressional Democrats are proposing to change America’s gun laws in the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres, would you be able to answer? Probably not. You may have seen news stories saying they’re advocating for a package of reforms and are trying to win Republican support for some kind of response.

This effort is almost certain to fail, and well beyond not producing gun-safety legislation. It could demoralize the Democratic base, reinforce the Republican position that horrific gun violence is something we just have to live with, and make it harder for the gun-safety movement to win future victories.

There’s another course Democrats could take: For now, they could put aside their long list of reforms and focus on one thing. Not an omnibus package, but a single proposal that everyone understands, wouldn’t be hard to implement, has public support, might incrementally bring down deaths, and makes Republicans who oppose it sound like monsters.

Advertisement

The proposal that fits this bill is a national law requiring anyone to be 21 years old to purchase a semiautomatic rifle.

It’s one of the things Democrats are proposing — but it’s part of a grab-bag of ideas. In the House, Democrats are pushing the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would also crack down on straw purchases, limit “ghost guns,” require parents to store guns safely, close a bump stock loophole, and limit sales of large-capacity magazines. In the Senate, the focus is narrower but still includes numerous ideas.

All of which are perfectly worthwhile. But when it all falls in the face of Republican stonewalling, Democrats will have nothing to show for it.

And it will fall, because the more you include, the easier it becomes for Republicans to oppose it. They don’t have to justify their position in detail. They can just say, “Democrats want to restrict law-abiding people’s rights in a hundred ways, I can’t sign on to that.”

Advertisement

Which is exactly what they’ll do. They’re already laying the groundwork even as they pretend to engage in good-faith negotiations. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters Tuesday that senators are “discussing how we might be able to come together to target the problem, which is mental illness and school safety.”

In other words, Republicans won’t consider limitations on guns, but they might be willing to throw a few million dollars at states to buy new locks for elementary school doors.

So make them answer this question, again and again and again: Why exactly do teenagers need to buy AR-15s?

You might say, “You won’t get 10 Republican senators to sign on to even that, so the Republican filibuster will succeed.” And it probably will. But at the very least, the chances are a little bit higher that with enough public pressure, some of them might be willing to agree to that one proposal.

Advertisement

But public pressure must be focused. You’ll never get the public to understand, support and rally around a bill that does 12 different things.

If this is the only proposal on the table for now, every Republican will get asked the same question: Why does a teenager need an AR-15? Only a few Republicans have been asked so far, and they have no idea how to answer.

This ought to be a no-brainer. Federal law already requires you to be 21 before buying a handgun from a licensed dealer, or 18 from a private seller. It wouldn’t require any new bureaucracy to make the rule uniform: You must be 21 to buy a handgun or a semiautomatic rifle from anyone, period.

All of us (or at least everyone who isn’t a libertarian nut) agree that there should be some age minimum for purchasing weapons of war. We know teenagers have poor impulse control while their brains are still developing. At the very least, we should be able to say that 18 is too young, and 21 is the absolute minimum we can tolerate.

Advertisement

After the Parkland massacre in 2018, polls asked people whether they thought you should have to be 21 to buy a gun. Support for the idea ran between 70 and 80 percent.

Because the idea is simple to understand and so popular, even if such legislation fails in Congress, we could have a real debate about it. That could create momentum for similar legislation at the state level.

Some states already require people to be 21 before buying guns; New York is moving to increase the age for buying a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. This can and should be a focus of lobbying (in states where such legislation might be possible) and ballot drives (in red states where the GOP legislature won’t do it but voters might). Changing the minimum age for gun purchases can be a focus for organizing and mobilizing support, one that has a good chance of yielding results, if not everywhere then at least in some places.

Advertisement

It’s not too late for Democrats to abandon the doomed-to-failure grab-bag approach they’re now pursuing. They probably assume this is the only opportunity they’ll have to pass any gun legislation for who knows how long, and that’s why they’re throwing everything they can into the mix.

But that’s precisely why they’ll lose, politically and substantively, unless they change course. It’s not too late, but it soon will be.

GiftOutline Gift Article