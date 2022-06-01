Placeholder while article actions load

It was the rarest of species in the realm of media law: a high-profile trial in a federal courtroom featuring a prominent political figure and the country’s most storied news brand fighting over the news industry’s most precious legal protection. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight And after both the judge and the jury ruled against former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, she entered a motion for a brand new trial against the New York Times.

On Tuesday, federal Judge Jed S. Rakoff said no. The problem with Palin’s case, ruled the judge, was that it had no merit. “Whatever she may have claimed in her complaint and pre-trial submissions, Palin was unable to deliver at trial admissible evidence that remotely supported her claim that she was intentionally or recklessly defamed by the defendants,” Rakoff writes.

The seven-day trial in February considered whether the Times had defamed Palin with a 2017 editorial that incorrectly suggested a “political incitement” link between a map circulated by Palin’s political action committee and the 2011 mass shooting by Jared Lee Loughner in Tucson that targeted then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.). The Times promptly corrected the mistake, though the trial exposed a shoddy editorial review process.

“Actual malice” proved Palin’s undoing in the case. That’s the legal standard that public figures must meet when pursuing defamation actions, and it requires proving that the accused publication either knew it was publishing false material or acted with reckless disregard of its truth or falsity. The documents and testimony secured by Palin’s lawyers demonstrated that the Times’s editorial operation — then led by James Bennet — could very easily have ascertained the truth about the Loughner shooting. But they failed to establish the mind-set required under the “actual malice” standard.

The mind-set that the case highlighted wasn’t one of willful misrepresentation; it was one of panic, as Bennet emailed colleagues at 5:08 a.m. the day after the editorial was published to immediate and widespread criticism. “I’d like to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible this morning and correct the piece if needed,”Bennet wrote. Not the words of someone out to act with “actual malice.”

Toward the end of his ruling, Rakoff wrote that Palin failed to surface “even a speck” of evidence to meet the standard.

Palin’s legal team had also moved to disqualify Rakoff from the case and pressed for reconsideration of his March 1 ruling that the case lacked legal merit. Rakoff rejected those motions as well.

A wave of legal criticism had descended upon Rakoff for announcing that ruling — formally known as a Rule 50 ruling — while the jury was still deliberating. In post-trial interviews with jurors, the court discovered that some jurors had learned of the judge’s decision via push notifications on their phones. In their post-trial motions, Palin’s lawyers called the jury verdict for the Times “tainted.”

Rakoff rebuffed the notion Tuesday: “The few jurors who volunteered to the Court’s law clerk that they had seen push notifications of the Court’s Rule 50 determination also volunteered, indeed were adamant, that this had not affected their verdict or deliberations in the slightest.”

It’s unclear whether Palin intends to appeal the ruling now that her motion for a new trial has been rejected. An inquiry on that matter to Palin attorney Ken Turkel hasn’t yet elicited a response.

As Palin runs for the U.S. House seat in Alaska, she has better things to do than continue her legal fight against the Times, or at least so the Erik Wemple Blog hopes. As we wrote in this space in February, her testimony in the trial was a disaster — a lackluster performance that undermined her own cause. Though her lawsuit has spotlighted the Times’s inadequate vetting of a hurried-up editorial, it has also affirmed the value of the actual-malice standard: Does the American public, which relies on an aggressive news media, want to punish a newspaper for publishing a falsehood that it hustled to correct?

