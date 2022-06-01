Placeholder while article actions load

Winsome Earle-Sears, the esteemed lieutenant governor of the commonwealth of Virginia, won her election last year by brandishing an assault-style rifle in her campaign ads. With credentials like that, she was a natural choice to be a featured speaker at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston a few days after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Tex.

She didn’t disappoint the crowd, blaming the carnage not on the easy availability of assault weapons in Texas but on what The Post described as “a range of social factors from lack of prayer in schools to ‘emasculated’ men and pandemic safety protocols” [“At Texas NRA event, Earle-Sears offers unabashed defense of gun rights,” Metro, May 28].

Hey, Virginia, happy now?

Bruce Carnes, Fairfax

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle need not worry about his being a middle reliever on a team battling for last place somehow diminishing the power of his words [“Doolittle delivers an emotional plea for ‘common-sense reforms’ of gun laws,” Sports, May 28]. I, for one, need not look up to him on the basis of his being a sports hero so much as on the basis of his being a bright and humane man.

His comments hit every important point that needs to be made — a lot better than most of us could. I’ll ride his jersey’s tails and be happy to have him speak for me anytime.

Seth Goldberg, Reston

Relief pitcher Sean Doolittle’s plea for common-sense reforms to protect our children and other innocents from gun violence or death was remarkably thoughtful, respectful and honestly heartfelt. He is now my favorite Nationals player, regardless of how well he pitches when he gets off the injured list.

However, Mr. Doolittle did not identify what common-sense and effective reforms that have the support of a majority of Americans might be politically viable. Republicans, who have been the main obstacle, used to put a high priority on individual responsibility, and perhaps many still do. If so, they should support any reforms that focus directly on ensuring that no one purchases a firearm who is mentally unstable or has otherwise not shown the ability to own and use the weapon responsibly. Evidence of violent behavior or alcohol or drug abuse within the past several years should rule people out.

Going further, new reforms should make gun owners strictly liable for any use of their guns in irresponsible ways that cause death or other violent harm, not only by themselves but also by any other people they allowed to gain access to their lethal weapons. Requiring gun owners to act responsibly should, at a minimum, require that they not allow children, mentally unstable people, drunks, criminals and the like to gain access to their firearms.

Eric N. Lindblom, Takoma Park

It is no surprise that Republicans kneel in prayer in another useless session in which no gun-control legislation is even discussed. Prayers aside, it is deplorable that our youths pay the price for one party’s refusal to even negotiate outlawing an AR-15-style rifle that should be used only in combat. Don’t Salvador Ramos’s horrific acts against beautiful children motivate the right aisle to question allegiance to the National Rifle Association?

There might be no legislation that can guarantee the absolute safety of children, but Maryland has laws that prevent school massacres. The “red flag” law permits removal of guns from individuals who are deemed dangerous to others or themselves by parents, police or a doctor through a court proceeding. The person’s rightful access to a gun can be reevaluated when the danger or crisis passes. You must be at least 21 to purchase a firearm. A new law instituted by the state legislature outlaws ghost guns.

Maryland is circumventing Congress’s inaction by enacting feasible gun-control legislation.

Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg

The May 27 front-page headline “Mounting criticism of police response” is true but less important than the fact that mass killings have tripled since the expiration of the assault weapons ban in 2004. A cowardly Congress is more dangerous than cowardly police.

Tom Clarkson, Vienna

Try to imagine how many senators, representatives, members of their staffs, federal employees, visitors and others would have been harmed or killed on Jan. 6 if the U.S. Capitol had only one door, guarded by one officer. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and others who fled for their lives would have you believe the solution to mass killings is fewer doors [”Cruz, Cornyn in sync on gun votes but diverge on tone,” news, May 28].

Now is the time to address the real problem: access to dangerous firearms by those who would use them to harm others. Republicans need to get their heads out of the sand and meet with Democrats to find a solution, even if it means opposing the National Rifle Association and its stance on gun access for everyone.

The United States thinks it is the leader of the free world, but none of the other democracies has as many violent attacks on innocent children and others as we do, and none allows easy access to firearms as we do. Some Republicans say now is not the time to address the problem. I ask, when will be the time? How many more children, churchgoers, shoppers will it take to reach “the time”?

James Seyboldt, Warminster, Pa.

Mass shootings such as the one in Uvalde, Tex., are considered to be a gun problem, and it makes sense to want to impose stricter regulation on firearms, except that this would be a bandage on the real problem. The United States is in the throes of a mental health crisis, especially among its young men. Something is making them fill themselves with hateful ideology and some kind of thirst for revenge against innocent people.

With the political parties split on regulation, Congress continually finds itself deadlocked on the issue, so nothing is done and the cycle repeats. The issue of deteriorating mental health among our youths needs serious attention. The problem of mass shootings will be solved only when we focus on its roots: mental health and the ease of access to extreme radicalization.

Nik Hunter, New Castle, Del.

