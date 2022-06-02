Placeholder while article actions load

Facing a smooth glide through California’s June 7 Democratic primary and almost certain reelection this fall, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has “sub-zero interest” in running for president in 2024. In other California news: Look for sub-zero temperatures in Death Valley this summer. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I’d like to take Newsom at his word, but consider the track record of how governing California stokes presidential dreams.

Newsom’s predecessor, Jerry Brown, was governor twice (1975-1983 and 2011-2019) and a Democratic presidential candidate thrice, in 1976, 1980 and 1992. Brown’s predecessor, the Austria-born Arnold Schwarzenegger, couldn’t run for president. But does anyone doubt that the high-profile Republican would have given it a shot had his supporters’ campaign to amend the Constitution to allow naturalized citizens to become president succeeded?

Advertisement

Gray Davis, the Republican governor before Schwarzenegger, didn’t try for the White House. But his predecessor, Pete Wilson (for whom I once worked), without saying he had “sub-zero” interest in the presidency while running for reelection in 1994, did say he was committed to his day job — and then later jumped into the 1996 presidential race, limping away a few weeks later. Only Ronald Reagan, as a former California governor, has succeeded in capturing the Oval Office.

Obviously, much can change between today and next summer, when the presidential cycle heats up. President Biden might or might not run. Kamala D. Harris, like Newsom a product of San Francisco politics, might find her vice-presidential groove, leaving little room for another Californian in the race.

Until then, Newsom-watchers (and likely Newsom’s camp) will be sifting the California primary results for hints about his possible presidential fortunes. Three things to consider:

Advertisement

— Democratic turnout. California is arguably America’s bluest fortress, with Democrats holding all statewide offices and nearly a 2-to-1 edge in registered voters. But how energized are Democratic voters? The pre-election trend looks encouraging (Democratic registration has increased from 44.58 percent to 46.75 percent while Republican registration has dropped from 25.27 percent to 23.92 percent), will Democrats turn out in force?

This matters in the Newsom calculus because he’d likely campaign on two hot-button issues of the moment: abortion and gun control. As a presidential candidate, Newsom could point to his offer of California as a sanctuary state should Roe v. Wade be struck down, and he could showcase his long advocacy for gun restrictions. (Newsom plans to sign 12 gun-control laws soon to be fast-tracked through the state legislature.)

If the current political turmoil over two issues that are in Newsom’s sweet spot doesn’t motivate California Democrats to go to the polls, he might have second thoughts about trying to sell his brand on the national stage.

Advertisement

— NPPs. That’s California-speak for “no party preference” – i.e., independents. Thanks to the Golden State’s open-primary system in which the top-two finishers advance regardless of party affiliation, Newsom (all but assured the No. 1 spot) could end up facing an opponent in the fall who could prove a tricky foe, even if the governor’s reelection is widely expected.

In a field with 26 candidates (yes, 26), the runner-up could well be the independent Michael Shellenberger, prominent author of the 2021 book, “San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities.”

Shellenberger is an expert on homelessness, one of Newsom’s genuine political vulnerabilities as California struggles to make headway against the urban misery. Though Shellenberger would have little chance of unseating Newsom, he could spend months drawing national attention to the governor’s failings on that front. Other first-term Newsom flops that a determined rival could focus on: failing to enact single-payer health care despite promising to do so, and allowing a “Marshall Plan” to build 3.5 million homes to fall woefully behind schedule.

Advertisement

Depending on the challenger that the June 7 primary reveals, Newsom in the coming months could see much of the luster come off California’s image as a progressive utopia.

— Latinos. Buried deep in the exit-poll data from last September’s failed attempt to recall Newsom from office: 60 percent of California Latino voters siding with the governor and voting “no” on the recall versus 64 percent Latino support in Newsom’s 2018 gubernatorial run.

A 4 percent drop in Newsom’s Latino support isn’t a political earthquake, but it’s certainly a tremor. Democrats are already worried about a growing disconnect with a must-have constituency — especially after the late-April release of an NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist Poll in showing 52 percent Latino support for Republicans nationally and only 39 percent for Democrats.

Advertisement

Why the disconnect? Inflation, for starters. But also a Latino social conservatism that might make Newsom, an arch progressive, a hard sell for Democrats in 2024. The governor could help dispel doubts on that front if he recovers those lost four points on Tuesday or even expands his Latino support.

Newsom might have “sub-zero” interest in the presidency right now. Depending on how things go in the primary, he might have reason to warm to the subject or put his ambitions in an even deeper freeze.

GiftOutline Gift Article