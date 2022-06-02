Regarding the May 22 editorial, “Mr. Perez is a problem solver”:
Perhaps The Post should revisit its previous profiles of Rushern L. Baker III. Successfully running a government calls for someone with more than just a vision. It begs for someone with proven experience. Mr. Baker has done the hard work of resuscitating and managing an enormous local government that was in dire straits when he took over. That might be why The Post — and many others — endorsed him for governor in the 2018 Maryland Democratic Primary.