Opinion Protecting the integrity of the Supreme Court

By
Editorial cartoonist
June 2, 2022 at 7:57 p.m. EDT
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)
In their efforts to find out the source of the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court investigators will require clerks to provide cellphone records and sign affidavits, according to a CNN report.

