Christine Emba’s May 27 op-ed, “You. This is your fault.,” was a call to the everyman, “You,” that we “Americans” are collectively “to blame” for “the rationalizations we tolerate” from politicians, pundits and various actors in “the gun-obsessed minority,” and only when we “admit” this can we “shoulder the responsibility to act.”

Starting today, “You” first and foremost have to “admit” that this nation allows weapons of war to be used against its civilian population. “You” must admit that 19 children and two teachers slaughtered in their classroom, as well as victims currently in the hospital, suffered battlefield wounds identical to the causalities in Ukraine. “You” must admit the massacre of innocents is a crime against humanity and “You” must act to have perpetrators, gun manufacturers and irresponsible governors prosecuted accordingly.

Lynn Rice, Purcellville

The May 27 front-page article “Key details revised; killer stopped after lapse of hour,” reported, “The initial response appears to have veered from guidance, widely implemented since the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado, that says officers should pursue shooters inside buildings without waiting for specialized backup.” The police officers who responded to the crisis lacked full body armor and high-powered automatic weapons. To expect local police to immediately enter a building to confront a shooter brandishing an AR-15-style rifle is a policy of police suicide.

If the public expects police to respond to these “school emergencies,” then they must provide local police with SWAT team training, immediate access to full body armor and equivalent high-powered weapons.

However, immediate response is sometimes of little value, as the atrocity has already been committed by the time police arrive.

The only solution to this problem is the control of the sale of military-style weapons.

Martin S. Marcus, Potomac

Yes, we desperately need common-sense gun-control laws, but too-easy access to guns is just one of the problems highlighted by the Uvalde,Tex., murders. The shooter had been bullied for many years because of his lisp [“Gunman had troubled home life and violently lashed out at peers, friends say,” news, May 26]. What if his teachers and counselors had paid attention and intervened? What if someone had stood up for this kid? Being bullied never justifies murder. But bullying affects the psyche in many ways, in this case with horrifying consequences.

Maria Roberts, Gaithersburg

Again, more hideous gun violence. It is a never-ending saga. I remember as a 13-year-old when John F. Kennedy was shot. People were aghast that the assassin purchased the weapon by mail. What was done? Nothing. We watched on live television the shooting by Jack Ruby of Lee Harvey Oswald. Four people under 18 have been killed in D.C. since January. Mass murders in Buffalo, Blacksburg, Parkland, Orlando, etc. What has been done? Nothing.

So maybe Christine Emba is correct. It is our fault when we continue to elect cowardly leaders who kowtow to the National Rifle Association and won’t enact any gun law. I live in D.C., so I don’t have a vote in Congress, though I always vote locally. I’m tired. I’m tired of marching, crying and anger. I have no idea what to do next, because I’m sure there will be another one.

Debra McDonald, Washington

Christine Emba rightly wrote, “You. This is your fault.” Like so many others, I have been listening to the news, crying for the children, sympathizing with the families. I agree with those who say that governors such as Texas’s Greg Abbott (R), senators such as Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), other legislators, members of the National Rifle Association, gun rights advocates — they are all not only wrong but also complicit in the deaths of so many.

However, lost in all this is the fact that public “servants” are elected by citizens. If 90 percent of citizens feel that stronger gun laws are necessary or at least not awful, why are they voting for people who care nothing for their lives? Why are the people who vote for those in power not rising up to kick them out? Why do some people vote for those who would absolutely veto any kind of gun control and agree with those views and then are shocked when their relatives or their neighbors are killed by people with guns? Why do they think that it happens only to others?

There is a solution that could lead to fewer or no mass shootings. Vote out those who show no regard for the lives of others. Vote out those who accept money from gun manufacturers and the NRA. Vote out those whose hypocrisy is so blatant.

Tamah Graber, Rockville

I am having trouble reconciling the difference between many Americans' views about federal expenditures to reduce health hazards of diseases and public safety, for example, while ignoring the hazards associated with the availability of devices designed and marketed for the primary purpose of outright killing people (and other living creatures).

The task of keeping potential shooters from taking out their frustrations by inflicting harm of any kind, let alone lethal means, with semiautomatic weapons, granted, is fraught with problems, but allowing the sale of military-style weapons is unconscionable.

Let’s face it: Science is not yet at a place where it can pinpoint psychotic killers for humane treatment, so society continues to suffer, leaving responsible action to remove the killing devices from our midst until the day more perceptive legislators can dominate Congress.

Michael E. Shaffer, Frederick

