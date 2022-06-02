The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion What about nuclear?

June 2, 2022 at 4:04 p.m. EDT
Fuel rods in the reactor room of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary in April 2017. (Akos Stiller/Bloomberg News)
Placeholder while article actions load

Two words wee missing from Charles Lane’s May 26 Thursday Opinion column, which should have read: “Inconvenient, if partial, truths about decarbonizing the economy.”

Not once in Mr. Lane’s text was there any reference to nuclear power, a truly puzzling omission of a technology that is both proven and — to a remarkable degree — demonstrably capable of being managed safely.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

To be sure, anti-nuclear political opposition deserves to be not only heard but also respected, a fact justifying a still more stringent oversight of the industry.

But arguing for the indispensability of fossil fuels as an imperative ingredient in society’s well-being and economic growth without even a side glance at a place for the atom strikes me as — literally — breaking news.

Joel Darmstadter, Chevy Chase

Loading...