Two words wee missing from Charles Lane’s May 26 Thursday Opinion column, which should have read: “Inconvenient, if partial, truths about decarbonizing the economy.”
To be sure, anti-nuclear political opposition deserves to be not only heard but also respected, a fact justifying a still more stringent oversight of the industry.
But arguing for the indispensability of fossil fuels as an imperative ingredient in society’s well-being and economic growth without even a side glance at a place for the atom strikes me as — literally — breaking news.
Joel Darmstadter, Chevy Chase