“Do you know what you’re asking of us?” writes education organizer and former music teacher Allie Carter. “Yes, you do. But still, you’ll do nothing. Not this time or the next — there is always another. All the while, families will send their children off to school, praying they make it home. Educators will do what they can to help students feel safe, knowing it won’t make a bit of difference when a weapon built to kill is at the classroom door.”