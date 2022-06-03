Opinion Susan Collins, school shootings, forced birth: The week in audio essays

June 3, 2022 at 4:38 p.m. EDT
(The Washington Post)
This collection of audio articles includes opinions about the mental toll of school shootings, a long essay on Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and an essay on why the Golden State Warriors are really “America’s Team.”

Kate Cohen: Forget ‘abortion.’ Bring back ‘Relief for Ladies.’

“Most abortions are safe and simple medical procedures performed soon after a woman knows she’s pregnant; two-thirds occur at or before eight weeks,” writes contributing columnist Kate Cohen. “Renaming them ‘resets’ would remind people what abortion is actually for: It allows a person who does not want to be pregnant to retrace her steps and get back on her chosen path. To restore her body to its natural state — the one she never meant to change. To return to normal.”

Molly Roberts: Susan Collins confronts a moment of truth

“Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has never been known for being angry, or animated, or really any adjective more charged than ‘concerned.’ Once or twice, she has gone so far as to declare herself ‘disappointed.’ You might imagine, nonetheless, that the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade would have been enough to expand her measured vocabulary,” says editorial writer Molly Roberts. “You’d be wrong.”

Allie Carter: At school, we prepare to be shot at. This is how it feels.

“Do you know what you’re asking of us?” writes education organizer and former music teacher Allie Carter. “Yes, you do. But still, you’ll do nothing. Not this time or the next — there is always another. All the while, families will send their children off to school, praying they make it home. Educators will do what they can to help students feel safe, knowing it won’t make a bit of difference when a weapon built to kill is at the classroom door.”

Jason Rezaian: Why the Golden State Warriors are really ‘America’s Team’

“Last month, following the mass shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., Warriors head coach Steve Kerr used a pregame news conference to make an impassioned challenge to the Senate to enact gun control laws. In 1984, Kerr’s father, Malcolm, who was president of the American University of Beirut, was murdered by a militant group supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” writes columnist Jason Rezaian. “So when Kerr speaks about the horrors of gun violence, it’s from a place of experience.”

Kate Manning: Antiabortion laws are forced-birth laws. Here’s what that looks like.

“To expose abortion bans and restrictions for what they are, let’s call them what they are: forced-birth laws, or government-mandated childbirth,” writes author Kate Manning. “This language centers the pregnant woman in the law — her suffering, the toll on her body.”

