“Last month, following the mass shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., Warriors head coach Steve Kerr used a pregame news conference to make an impassioned challenge to the Senate to enact gun control laws. In 1984, Kerr’s father, Malcolm, who was president of the American University of Beirut, was murdered by a militant group supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” writes columnist Jason Rezaian. “So when Kerr speaks about the horrors of gun violence, it’s from a place of experience.”