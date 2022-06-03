Placeholder while article actions load

The May 27 editorial about homelessness encampments, “Unacceptable treatment,” oversimplified the ongoing discussion regarding their existence. It isn’t encampments that “have no place in America”; it’s homelessness that doesn’t. Because of historic underinvestment in homeless services and a lack of low-income housing, D.C. has the highest per capita rate of homelessness in the United States. When we consider this prolonged homelessness crisis, overcrowded and under-resourced shelters, and a pandemic, the existence of tent encampments is not surprising.

Though health and safety concerns within encampments arise periodically, they should never be addressed with bulldozers, displacement or police intimidation. The racialized criminal justice system in the United States already fuels a cycle between prison and homelessness. Further criminalizing homelessness by making tents illegal is not the answer. Similarly, forcing people who have nowhere to go from neighborhood to neighborhood doesn’t end homelessness; only housing does.

Thanks to our collective advocacy, which resulted in historic funding from the Bowser administration and the D.C. Council, we are now on the cusp of ending long-term homelessness in D.C. However, by destroying trust, displacing residents and wasting resources, clearing encampments makes ending homelessness even harder and puts our once-in-a-generation opportunity to end chronic homelessness at risk.

If we remain focused on our goal of ending homelessness, D.C. can ensure that everyone — including encampment residents — has a safe place to call home.

Jesse Rabinowitz, Washington

The writer is senior manager for policy and advocacy at Miriam’s Kitchen.

