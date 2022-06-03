Placeholder while article actions load

The apparent thrust of the May 29 Business article “ A big, dangerous job ” is that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission might be lax in overseeing the dismantling of America’s aging nuclear plants. I spent 23 years as a lawyer representing electric utilities before the NRC on regulatory matters, including decommissioning reactors and the disposal of nuclear waste. I always found the NRC to be very efficient and thorough, and I admired it as an exemplary federal agency.

After a detailed discussion of problems at the sites of nuclear reactors being decommissioned under NRC licenses, the article stated that, “while rare, major accidents have occurred at nuclear waste sites with no operational reactor.” The only such accident mentioned is a 2014 underground explosion at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico. The inference any reasonable reader would draw is that this was another example of alleged lax oversight by the NRC. But the plant is a federal facility operated by a federal agency, not licensed by the NRC. Thus, this incident should either not have been included or the article should have made clear that it was included only to reflect the hazards of waste disposal.