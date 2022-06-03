The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Literary nationalism is as bad as other forms of nationalism

June 3, 2022 at 4:14 p.m. EDT
The Pushkin Monument in Dnipro, Ukraine, was covered with sandbags on April 10 to protect it from shelling. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)
The attempt to delete Alexander Pushkin from Ukrainian historical memory and cultural life by ultranationalists is a mistake [“Goodbye, Pushkin: Ukrainians purge Russian monuments and street names,” news, May 24].

Writing in the 1820 and 1830s, Pushkin made Russian literature an instrument of social criticism and moral protest. He was harassed by censorship, and his works stood for criticism of backwardness and oppression under the czars. They were a warning to future autocrats such as Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pushkin was a humanist literary giant (like other Russian authors Anton Chekhov, Leo (Lev) Tolstoy and Boris Pasternak), and to banish him intellectually and spiritually shortchanges Ukrainians of all ages.

Literary nationalism — like other forms of cultural censorship — induces historical ignorance, inhibits critical thinking and impedes international understanding. Such antidemocratic moves are deadly when the world needs leaders and citizens with intellectual depth, curiosity and modesty.

George Guess, Potomac

