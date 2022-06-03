The attempt to delete Alexander Pushkin from Ukrainian historical memory and cultural life by ultranationalists is a mistake [“Goodbye, Pushkin: Ukrainians purge Russian monuments and street names,” news, May 24].
Literary nationalism — like other forms of cultural censorship — induces historical ignorance, inhibits critical thinking and impedes international understanding. Such antidemocratic moves are deadly when the world needs leaders and citizens with intellectual depth, curiosity and modesty.
George Guess, Potomac