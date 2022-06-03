Writing in the 1820 and 1830s, Pushkin made Russian literature an instrument of social criticism and moral protest. He was harassed by censorship, and his works stood for criticism of backwardness and oppression under the czars. They were a warning to future autocrats such as Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pushkin was a humanist literary giant (like other Russian authors Anton Chekhov, Leo (Lev) Tolstoy and Boris Pasternak), and to banish him intellectually and spiritually shortchanges Ukrainians of all ages.