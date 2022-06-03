Placeholder while article actions load

Martin Luther King III is a global human rights activist and chairman of the Drum Major Institute. Everything my father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., fought for is under attack. By some counts, things have gotten worse since my daughter was born than they were when Dad was alive. Rights that Americans hold dear are under assault across the country. Reproductive rights, the ability to be our full selves and the very pillars of our democracy are growing weaker every single day.

It’s no accident that the erosion of our civil liberties has coincided with the rolling back of voting rights in states across the country. When my father marched for equality decades ago, he understood that voting rights were a necessary part of the struggle for freedom and equality. Those on the other side know it, too, which is why they’ve systematically made it harder for Americans to vote. Eligibility requirements, polling locations and open hours at the polls have all been manipulated to keep too many Americans from being able to vote. In my home state of Georgia, they’ve even made it a crime to give water to people standing in line to vote.

Our democracy is in crisis. That’s why we mobilized this year to press for new federal voting rights legislation to ensure that the right to vote is not merely an aspiration but a reality, and to guarantee that every eligible voter, regardless of race, ethnicity or location, can access and cast a ballot knowing that it counts. But we don’t need to wait on Congress to take action. There are efforts across the country to expand access to the ballot, including in our nation’s capital.

The D.C. Council is considering legislation to make voting easier and more accessible by adding a mobile voting option for all voters. This bill would tear down barriers to access and make it dramatically easier for everyone to participate fully in our democratic process by allowing voting from smartphones, tablets or computers.

In a country that seems to be taking too many steps backward on civil liberties and voting rights, D.C. has the potential to take a massive leap forward. Mobile voting would make our nation’s capital a beacon of light and a shining city on a hill for voting rights. Those of us defending freedom have spent much of the past six years fighting back against assaults on our civil liberties. This bill offers us the opportunity to fight for something — an expansion of voting access that could be the model for the entire country.

Mobile voting could also eliminate a very real cancer that plagues our democracy: chronically low voter turnout, particularly among groups that are historically underrepresented in the halls of power. Mobile voting would mean no more long lines with people passing out in the heat or from exhaustion or lack of water. No harried parents carrying tired toddlers to the polls who would prefer to be at home. No hourly wage workers who struggle to get time off from their jobs or have to sacrifice income to go vote and make sure their vote is counted.

We already live so much of our daily lives on our smartphones, from paying our bills to accessing health care. Mobile voting would empower voters from every corner of D.C. to easily access and cast their ballot. It’s no surprise that the bill already has the deep support of many civil rights groups in D.C. and support from a majority of the D.C. Council.

Why wouldn’t we increase participation in elections to give everyone their chance to be heard? Why wouldn’t we ease barriers on low-income voters and help hourly workers? Why wouldn't we eliminate barriers encountered by voters with disabilities who find it incredibly challenging to get to polling places on Election Day? Shouldn’t they have the same right to cast a ballot as everyone else?

We need more cities and states across the country to follow D.C.’s lead and consider legislation to expand voting options and make it easier — not harder — to vote, including with mobile voting. Our democracy is too important to allow the forces seeking to strip us of our rights to win. We are fighting to protect voting rights and expand access to the ballot, and the D.C. Council should pass mobile voting as soon as possible to join that fight.

