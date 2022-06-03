Placeholder while article actions load

Hugh Hewitt made a reasoned argument in his June 1 Wednesday Opinion column, “What the center wants after Uvalde,” that there should be middle ground on gun-safety issues. As he wrote, “Neither gun rights absolutists nor gun confiscation enthusiasts ought to control the conversation anymore.” Amen to that. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Wait. Who are these confiscation enthusiasts of whom he speaks? I have never heard a single national figure suggest confiscation. In fact, I have never heard it mentioned in private. On the other hand, I hear advocation of absolute gun rights all the time. Many of the options he suggested (e.g., age limits on sales) would be acceptable to gun-safety advocates. The “middle” he suggested is far closer to standard liberal/Democratic positions than to National Rifle Association/Republican positions.

If there is absolutism to be dropped, it is entirely on the gun rights side.

Paul Eggers, Olney

Hugh Hewitt opined that a supermajority of voters wants well-trained and well-armed officers patrolling public schools. Maybe he’s right. But ask the educators and child experts, and you will find an overwhelming supermajority against the policing idea, and especially against armor-piercing weapons being carried in schools. And how many officers are sufficient for a large school — will one do, or a dozen?

Most mass shootings occur in settings other than schools: theaters, churches, stores, nightclubs, workplaces, homes, playgrounds and so forth. Are we willing to spend tens of billions in an attempt to thwart a tiny fraction of mass shootings while allowing the rest to go on?

Mr. Hewitt should support steps that will reduce mass shootings in all venues. Some ideas that he might consider: background checks and a waiting period for every gun sale, a minimum age of 21 to purchase any gun, a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, a national requirement for safe gun storage, a national requirement that all guns be serialized (including existing “ghost guns”), and a national “red flag” framework (not just in a few states).

Robert Tiller, Silver Spring

“We tell ourselves stories in order to live,” the famed bit of Joan Didion irony from her essay “The White Album,” is a warning about the dangerous power of the quick and easy narrative. I was reminded of this upon reading Neil Meyer’s fine May 30 op-ed, “I’m from Uvalde. I’m not surprised this happened.”

Over the endless hours of cable coverage, out of the tons of ink pots emptied, Mr. Meyer was one of the few who made the effort to dive beneath the easy sentimentality, the stale and obvious politics of guns, the blinding cliches of “small town USA,” and consider the specific realities of Uvalde, Tex.: A town riven by decades of segregation and unquestioned bigotry. A town with a social pyramid so impossibly steep that 80 percent of its citizens had no chance of scaling its sides. Of a school stuck on the wrong side of the tracks. Of a teenage killer lacking in all hope and opportunity in a country his family came to looking for just those things. In all the ways Mr. Meyer outlined, Uvalde is a classic American tragedy. A tragedy that, if you clear your eyes of all the “stories,” you could see coming a mile away.

Stephen Hunter, Washington

Regarding the May 31 news article “Gun violence scars holiday weekend”:

People of the United States, please stop being so selfish. Your gun rights won’t be infringed upon if we employ background checks and red-flag laws to possibly save us from some of the carnage. A cooling-off or waiting period for a gun purchase won’t harm that law-abiding “good person with a gun” that we keep hearing about. Exploring options for limiting assault-style weapons won’t curtail your Second Amendment rights in this century, unless you plan to conduct unlawful activity.

The Constitution is a living, breathing document, not a static entity locked in the 1700s, when it was signed. The Constitution is interpretive. The Second Amendment refers to a well-regulated militia and the right to keep and bear arms. Read it and tell me if you think that means no regulations and an unfettered right to weapons of war, in light of the unique crisis our country has with respect to mass gun slaughter.

Lisa Sinrod, Falls Church

