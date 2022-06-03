My weekend copy of The Post was delivered with a hefty printed insert listing 86,053 unclaimed property accounts in Maryland, which is all well and good — until I noticed the cover of this additional section: Three-fourths of the page was filled with a very large photograph of smiling Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), with the tagline above reading “Like a good neighbor, Franchot is there.” The implication is that Mr. Franchot is personally handing over this money to Marylanders who somehow neglected to collect what they are due, as opposed to merely fulfilling his fiduciary responsibility. Mr. Franchot, it should be noted, is also running in the Democratic primary for Maryland governor.