Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Sexism crops up again The photograph that accompanied the May 19 Sports article on the World Cup U.S. women’s soccer team, “U.S. women secure historic pay deal,” inadvertently cut off the background to read “men’s World Cup” instead of “Women’s World Cup.”

Sheesh. Despite the historic pay deal to equalize salaries and bonuses, women are still being shortchanged.

Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring

It was disappointing to see the May 22 soccer coverage, “Roundup: Lyon women take back their Champions trophy,” with a simple early-season Major League Soccer match article and photograph taking up most of the page. The second-largest article, again accompanied by a large photo, was about the men’s Champions League semifinal. The last and smallest article, sans photo, was about an actual championship match — the Women’s Champions League final — in which Lyon, whose roster boasts two U.S. national women’s team members, beat the defending champion and favorite, Barcelona.

This was particularly egregious coming on the heels of the U.S. women’s national team finally reaching a deal to be paid the same as the men’s team. When it comes to equal sports coverage, it seems women still have a long fight ahead.

Pamela Lessard, Arlington

The primary problem

We found it odd the “Election 2022” supplement focused almost exclusively on the general elections being held almost half a year from now while devoting little attention to the primary elections ongoing in most of the country or, as in the D.C. area, the next few weeks. This prioritization sends the public the message that the general elections are far more important than the primary elections, when the opposite is now often the case.

Most voters have little influence on the outcome of general elections. With voters increasingly segregated politically in recent decades, most states and voting districts are “safe” for either the Democratic or the Republican candidate. In the past two presidential elections, for instance, approximately 60 percent of counties (vs. only about 27 percent in 1976) went for either the Democratic or Republican candidate by a landslide of 20 percent or more. While redistricting maps continue to be drawn and redrawn, it is fair to say that about 94 percent of House seats will be safe for one party or the other.

We are left with the situation in which most voters’ power lies entirely in the primary elections. But sadly, most voters don’t vote in the primaries. Typically, fewer than 20 percent of eligible voters turn out for the primary elections. As a result, the outcome of the primary — which in most cases dictates the result of the general election — is determined by the small number of voters who vote for the winner in the primary election of the dominant party of their state or district. Where a candidate wins with only a plurality of votes, this number can represent only a few percent of the electorate. This is certainly not what most of us think of as democracy.

Further, this situation exacerbates the partisan gridlock plaguing our government. Incumbents are now more often unseated by a challenger from their own party in the primary than by one from the other party in general elections. As a result, incumbents are reluctant to be seen as working across the aisle to solve problems for fear of being “primaried.”

Reforms, such as open primaries, have been enacted to allow unaffiliated voters to participate in primaries, though, sadly, not in Maryland. But the main solution lies in the citizens’ hands: More people have to get out to vote in the primaries. But importantly, the media, including The Post, could do much to revive our democracy by informing the public that their power lies mostly in the primary elections and urging them editorially to exercise that power by voting in primary elections.

Len Breslow, Chevy Chase

Reed Harrison, Baltimore

Again, The Post seems not to take seriously its below-the-banner motto of “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” I might have missed it in the May 22 “Election 2022” special section, but I did not see the word “Libertarian” anywhere. I am confident that The Post’s writers can spell the word and have some minimal familiarity with the only political party other than the Democrats and Republicans being on multiple ballots across the country.

The article “The forces steering these midterm elections” even quoted a political analyst as saying “Independent voters decide elections” but did not mention the numerous registered Libertarians who vote in elections at all levels.

The Post seems to have no interest in informing voters of alternatives outside the political status quo. Too bad The Post does not have a more inclusive view of our political system.

David Griggs, Columbia

The writer was the Libertarian candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District in 2018.

IDs, please

The May 20 news article “After months spent focusing on Ukraine, Biden makes first visit to Asia,” on President Biden’s Asia trip, featured a group photo of 10 Asian leaders Biden greeted at a U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations Special Summit on May 12 at the White House. None of the leaders was identified. If the administration intends to make a new “framework” of commitment to Asia, The Post ought at least to alert us to the identity of our potential partners.

Robert Huberty, Washington

The guilty party

Why does The Post persist in giving a false narrative about Congress? The May 26 editorial on the mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex., “The same haunting questions,” stated, “Yet Congress does nothing.” Not true. The House has passed — over virtually unanimous Republican opposition — two bills pertaining to gun violence; and most Democrats in the Senate stand ready to act as well. But the Senate can’t, again largely because of Republican intransigence.

On issue after issue — climate change, income inequality, gun violence, etc. — it’s the same: Republican obstructionism prevents Congress (most often the Senate) from acting. A narrative that says “Republicans prevent Congress from acting” is very different from one that says “Congress does nothing.” The first illuminates; the second adds to the darkness threatening our democracy.

Dave Ackerman, Silver Spring

A harvest of joyful memories

Courtland Milloy’s May 18 Metro column, “In D.C. ‘food desert,’ one school finds a recipe for healthy students: Cooking and gardening,” and the accompanying pictures were very joyful. The positive vibe awakened in me happy childhood memories of shelling peas and picking green beans in our garden. Even the yucky aphids that inhabited the garden didn’t spoil the memory.

I wasn’t living in a “food desert,” as are the young folks featured in Milloy’s column. However, I was 5 years old and living in a small town in Pennsylvania when Pearl Harbor was bombed, so my early memories are of shortages on grocery shelves and ration books needed to buy certain foods and, of course, gas for our cars. Consequently, we were rather “planted” in our little town. We planted a “victory garden” in our backyard and had an abundance of vegetables that we ate fresh during the summertime and canned for the winter. I remember having fun shelling peas, picking raspberries among the thorns at a nearby farm and enjoying my mom’s mouthwatering cherry pie from the fruit picked from our backyard cherry tree. Mom loved celery, and we were able to get what we all thought was the world’s best celery from a celery farm just a few miles down the road. Mom was also a good cook and taught me to enjoy working in the kitchen. To this day, I love to cook, and fresh produce is always a big part of our meals.

The joy the children felt at Kimball Elementary School and the lessons learned from the SodexoMagic partnership with the school are a wonderful example of creative learning that I hope can be duplicated at more and more schools all around the country. Bravo!

Patricia A. Nau, Fairfax

Not just a Hotmail account

The May 20 news article “Key witness in Sussmann trial recounts 2016 meeting” reported that “the FBI . . . had just resolved its investigation of [Hillary] Clinton’s use of nongovernment email.”

This is misleading; millions of grandmothers use “nongovernment email” with no need for investigation by anyone.

The FBI investigated Clinton’s use of several privately owned email servers for her official correspondence as secretary of state.

Her servers had about 30,000 emails, of which about 110 had information that was classified up to the level of “Top Secret/Special Access Program.” The classified material was not protected by the government’s cybersecurity methods.

“Democracy Dies in Darkness” benefits by discernment between sunlight and gaslighting.

Hampton DeJarnette, Silver Spring

Crossing our exes

A May 15 news article was headlined “Ex-Colombian colonel confronts killing of innocents.” Unless the officer had changed his nationality, shouldn’t he have been identified as a “Colombian ex-colonel”?

Richard Kahane, McLean

Guilt by visual association

I’m the father of a former St. Albans rower, so the photo of the St. Albans crew team members carrying their boat in the May 20 Sports section caught my eye. A pleasant way to start my day. To my surprise, though, the accompanying article was about a sex abuse scandal involving the coach of a different team at a different school [“Rowing coach’s arrest stirs questions”]. St. Albans wasn’t even mentioned in the article — thankfully, given the content. Just to make the cognitive dissonance a bit more piquant, the article below the rowing article was a nice piece on the St. Albans tennis team’s D.C. State Athletic Association championship. But no photo was there to showcase that accomplishment. No big deal, perhaps you say; it was just a photo of a crew team. But be honest with yourself. How would you feel if your child were the featured photo for an article about a sex scandal that had absolutely nothing to do with them? Journalistic integrity, not to mention common decency, requires better.

Alex Ward, Bethesda

A republic, if KidsPost can keep it

The May 23 KidsPost, in directing readers to an online quiz, said, “You probably know that the United States is a democracy. Take our quiz to see how much you know about other countries’ governments.”

Most students in kindergarten through 12th grade recite the Pledge of Allegiance “to the flag . . . and to the republic for which it stands.” I realize that they are never taught the meaning of the pledge, allegiance or that the founders never wanted a democracy.

Don’t the editors of KidsPost know that we live in a republic, not a democracy?

Jack Crawford, Silver Spring

A healthy distance

As a cancer physician, I was struck by authors Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa’s struggle to preserve their professional distance (“we’re journalists, we’re fine”) in comments about their new book reporting the tragedy of George Floyd’s life and death [“Telling George Floyd’s story gave us a deeper understanding of racism,” Outlook, May 22]. It’s not unlike my own struggle when I have encountered patients with deadly illness. The courage of the two reporters is evident in their resistance of an empathy so deep as to destroy their effectiveness. They are driven by the necessity to tell a story of the depressing corrosion of American life by the deceit of racism.

After all the horror that Samuels and Olorunnipa have witnessed and reported, their commentary ended with a wish of optimism for the future of racial justice in the United States. One can only hope that such a future can come true.

Geoffrey R. Weiss, Charlottesville

War isn’t over

Based on The Post’s coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one must conclude that the war is over. Recent front pages have not included updates. Those articles have been relegated to pages farther into the paper.

The front page is still available for news of the former president, which should make his supporters happy. Other tragedies, which occur weekly from Buffalo to Sacramento, are offered significant real estate. Though Ukraine is geographically distant, the ramifications for the public are increasingly threatening our American way of life, including through higher gas prices, inflation aggravation, more stress from refugees and the omnipresent threat of nuclear war.

It appears The Post is tired of war. This is sad for our quest to promote democracy and peace for the planet.

Tim Foresman, Elkridge

Who pays tariffs

Though I agree with almost everything Fareed Zakaria wrote in his May 20 Friday Opinion column, “President Biden has the means to reduce inflation. Why isn’t he acting?,” one statement was very misleading.

Zakaria wrote that “a tariff is a tax on goods paid by the U.S. consumer who buys those goods.” That is not quite correct. Unless the demand for that good is perfectly inelastic, such as the demand for a lifesaving medication with no substitutes, the company will be forced to share the tax burden. This is basic economics. Thus, it is very misleading to say the consumer will pay the tariff. In most cases, the consumer will pay only some of the tariff; the company will pay the rest. The more elastic the demand for the good, the more of the tariff the company will pay. Indeed, if the demand is perfectly elastic, as it might be if there were a lot of substitutes and the good was not essential, the company would have to pay all of the tariff.

Philip Young, Somerset

What Biden should read about abortion

Monica Hesse’s May 23 Style column, “What Biden should say about abortion,” was brilliant. It was the most concise, inclusive, reasonable and meticulously crafted writing on abortion I have ever seen.

I think President Biden should read it, verbatim, in Congress so it will be seen, heard, entered into the Congressional Record and discussed.

Gene Glucksman, Rockville

Abandoning the truth

In his May 20 op-ed, “Biden’s Asia roadshow begins,” David Ignatius wrote, “Biden plans to announce a new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which will seek to establish common digital standards, supply-chain cooperation and other shared norms. It’s not a ‘trade agreement’ like the Trans-Pacific Partnership that Democrats abandoned in 2016, ceding the field to China, which quickly created its own multilateral group. But the IPEF, as the administration has dubbed it, provides what one official calls ‘an affirmative, positive economic vision for the most strategically consequential region of the world.’ ”

The TPP was an initiative spearheaded by the Obama administration. It was the Trump administration that pulled the United States from the agreement in January 2017. In fact, it was an early and central piece of branding used to bolster President Donald Trump’s “America First” credo.

Daniel Barnhill, Los Angeles

