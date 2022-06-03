Opinion (Ellen Weinstein for The Washington Post)

Last month, after news broke that the Supreme Court apparently intends to strike down Roe v. Wade, President Biden said the word “abortion” out loud for the first time in his presidency. Officially, he supports the right to abortion, but he prefers to use terms such as “reproductive choice” and “women’s health.”

Biden’s hesitancy may reflect personal discomfort. But he’s not alone in avoiding the term.

Supporters of the right to abortion often stumble over the word itself, choosing “choice” as a more acceptable thing to be “pro.” Only recently in the long history of the abortion debate have advocacy groups started to press for use of the word “abortion” and ask that people “shout” their abortions, as one campaign puts it.

But clearly the word still makes people queasy. So I think we should try using a different one — a word that frames abortion not as the end of a pregnancy but as the restoration of a pregnant person’s health and agency. “Abortion” points to the pregnancy, after all, not to the person who doesn’t want to be pregnant. “Abortion” points to what happens to the development of the fetus, not to what happens to the person unwilling to be its host.

There is precedent for this. In fact, the practice of reframing abortion in terms of women’s health and well-being is deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition.

In the 18th and most of the 19th century, before abortion became the province of the medical establishment and the courts, the procedure was widespread, and abortifacients — drugs that cause abortions — were widely marketed. But there was no advertising for “abortions.”

“This invaluable medicine,” read an ad for Sir J. Clarke’s Female Pills, “moderates all excess, removes all obstructions, and brings on the monthly period with regularity.”

Another promised that “Beecham’s Pills taken as directed restore females to complete health.”

The woman-centered language was a code of sorts. The advertisers encrypted the word “abortion” to evade moral censure and — after the Comstock Act of 1873 criminalized the distribution of abortifacients — to avoid legal consequences as well.

Women knew what regaining their “regularity” really meant, though, just as today we all know that a “cleanse” or a “detox” most likely includes a laxative or diuretic. Early Viagra ads said “love life again” — not “chemically induce your erection.”

But even if marketing Dr. Peter’s French Renovating Pills as “a blessing to mothers” was euphemistic, it circulated a potent message about women’s perfectly reasonable desire not to be pregnant. A desire they have been seeking means to fulfill since at least the Roman Empire.

Many of the pills, powders and potions of yesteryear were impotent or poisonous or both. Now, happily, abortifacients are more than 99 percent effective, declared safe by the Food and Drug Administration and responsible for more than half the abortions in the United States (and three-quarters of those in Europe). No clinic or surgical procedure necessary. Just a (possibly painful, likely uncomfortable, probably brief) reset.

Yes, a reset.

As in, “We weren’t ready for kids yet, so I ordered reset pills.” As in, “I went for a reset as soon as I found out I was pregnant.” As in, “Don’t worry, honey, I’ll help you get a reset.”

Some abortions, to be sure, are absolutely not “resets.” They are tragedies of pregnancies doomed by biology: acts of mercy for wanted children who would otherwise experience grave suffering, or acts of maternal self-defense.

These tragedies are by far the minority, however. Most abortions are safe and simple medical procedures performed soon after a woman knows she’s pregnant; two-thirds occur at or before eight weeks.

Renaming them “resets” would remind people what abortion is actually for: It allows a person who does not want to be pregnant to retrace her steps and get back on her chosen path. To restore her body to its natural state — the one she never meant to change. To return to normal.

We should champion the reset. We should embrace the medical advances that have brought us mifepristone and misoprostol and telehealth, the technological advances that allow us to buy anything from anywhere and have it shipped to our homes quickly and discreetly, and the effectiveness of some good old-fashioned ad copy. Such as …

Are you feeling bloated, nauseated, fatigued and anxious that your future may be derailed? Our Supreme Reset Regimen will put you back on track in a matter of days.

Or, more simply: “Love life again.”

