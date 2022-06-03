Placeholder while article actions load

In her thoughtful May 29 Sunday Opinion column, “ Dear grads: This is how to write a real thank-you note ,” Kate Cohen provided a tutorial for writing the, alas, often neglected thank-you note. Rather than relegating it to the category of quaint bygone customs, Ms. Cohen rightly emphasized that such a note expresses gratitude to a person who cared enough to select something the recipient would like.

To “write” a thank-you note, it helps to be able to actually write. Because many schools have done away with teaching cursive writing, the composer of the thank-you note cannot even sign his or her name. Nor can that person affix his signature to a check or anything else (except by mechanical means).