In her thoughtful May 29 Sunday Opinion column, “Dear grads: This is how to write a real thank-you note,” Kate Cohen provided a tutorial for writing the, alas, often neglected thank-you note. Rather than relegating it to the category of quaint bygone customs, Ms. Cohen rightly emphasized that such a note expresses gratitude to a person who cared enough to select something the recipient would like.
To “write” a thank-you note, it helps to be able to actually write. Because many schools have done away with teaching cursive writing, the composer of the thank-you note cannot even sign his or her name. Nor can that person affix his signature to a check or anything else (except by mechanical means).
Isn’t it time to bring back the teaching of cursive writing? Or should writing in cursive fade into obscurity along with the thank-you note and other contributors to civil discourse?
Stanton E. Samenow, Falls Church