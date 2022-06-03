Placeholder while article actions load

Among the offices that will be on the ballot in Maryland’s upcoming primaries are contests for the circuit courts. The races don’t get the attention afforded to the gubernatorial, congressional and county executive contests set for July 19, but voters would do well to pay attention. These are key positions that directly touch people’s lives.

At stake are 15-year terms on courts that handle not only serious criminal and major civil cases but also sensitive juvenile and family law matters. We wish we didn’t need to make endorsements in these races, because it has long been our opinion that elections, with their emphasis on messaging, political popularity and campaign dollars, are not the best way to select judges. We have urged Maryland lawmakers to change the state’s constitutional requirement that judicial appointees to the circuit courts run in the election immediately following their appointment. No other judgeships in the state operate this way.

Six counties in the state — including Montgomery, Prince George’s and Charles — have contested judicial elections in which sitting judges who underwent a vigorous vetting process before their appointment by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) face challengers who bypassed similar scrutiny about their experience, temperament and legal ability. The circuit court candidates are supposedly “nonpartisan,” but they cross-file to run in both the Democratic and Republican primaries, a quirk of the system that denies independent voters any say in the primaries.

Advertisement

Judges appointed to the bench after a selection process that includes multiple layers of review and who have served honorably should be elected to full 15-year terms. Here are the candidates who have met those requirements and who we encourage voters to choose:

In Montgomery County, the sitting judges are Carlos Acosta, Theresa Chernosky, Kathleen Dumais and Rachel McGuckian. Judge Acosta has more than 30 years of legal experience, including four years as a district court judge and several years as a local and federal prosecutor. Judge Chernosky was a career public defender for 27 years before being appointed to the court. Judge Dumais practiced family law for 32 years, handling complex divorce and custody matters, and served as a member of the House of Delegates for 18 years. Judge McGuckian was in private practice for 29 years, dealing with cases that ran the gamut from large civil matters to divorce and custody cases to pro bono work for the Office of the Public Defender.

In Prince George’s County, the sitting judge is Carole Coderre. Judge Coderre has more than two decades of experience litigating both criminal and civil matters, and served as both a prosecutor and county attorney.

Advertisement

In Charles County, the sitting judge is Monise Brown. After graduating from law school in 2004, she was a judicial clerk in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. She had her own law practice before joining the state’s attorney’s office in Charles County and serving as a family magistrate, handling juvenile cases and domestic relations actions.

Voters should return these judges to the bench — and Maryland lawmakers should do away with contested judicial elections.

GiftOutline Gift Article