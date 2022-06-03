Placeholder while article actions load

In her June 1 news column, “Maybe seeing what guns do to kids will incite action,” Robin Givhan suggested that it might be time to let the public see for itself the horrific damage that assault rifles do. I agree. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The children who survived the massacre did not have the luxury of looking away, nor will they ever be able to erase those images from their memories. Republicans who continue to block gun-control legislation must be confronted with the gruesome reality of what happened until they finally manage to consider how many families have been traumatized by their inaction.

Release the photos and force them to look.

Jane Rooney, Oakton

Though, no doubt, there would be outraged letters to the editor from readers claiming that their breakfast was ruined or that their child saw the photograph, The Post should publish — on the front page, please — a picture of a murdered child.

We see pictures of dead bodies on foreign soil, but not on ours. We read of a child saying to his father that “we train for this.” We hear of a little girl covering herself in the blood of a slain classmate and playing dead. The saying is that a picture is worth a thousand words, and clearly words are not working.

Though I am pretty sure it wouldn’t happen, and I understand why, of course, I do wish that a few of the Uvalde, Tex., parents would mail a photo not of their smiling child but of the dead body to every member of Congress. Maybe that would let at least one or two of them grasp the horror of the situation.

Pen Suritz, Ocean View, Del.

Would realistic pictures of children murdered in Uvalde, Tex., move Americans to act on gun control? Absolutely. The closest analog is the picture of 14-year-old Emmett Till in his casket, which forever changed the fight for civil rights.

When authorities in Mississippi attempted to bury him as quickly as possible, his mother, Mamie Till Bradley, insisted on a funeral and an open casket, saying, “Let the world see what I have seen.” Actor and activist Billy Porter echoed this sentiment when he chose to keep a performance commitment the morning after being beaten up for his homosexuality: “I performed in front of hundreds of schoolchildren that afternoon with a black eye, a bruised face, and a fractured jaw. … I wanted everyone to see my face. To take in the blood and the bruises. Bear witness to the hate and the cruelty. See what the world does to a person who is different. Look at it. Own it. And, y’all, fix that!”

If you don’t let us see the reality of gun violence, how can we care enough to fix it?

Linda P. Falcao, North Wales, Pa.

No, a hero was not needed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. What was needed was action by one or more of those dozens of police officers from multiple departments who stood outside for an hour while the killer rampaged inside.

In his May 29 op-ed, “Guns kill people. They don’t turn people into heroes.,” David Von Drehle posited that all people are mortal and no one is certain of what he or she would do in the face of a crisis until faced with that crisis. In this instance, none of those present, when confronted with the crisis, acted quickly. If those trained and paid would not respond, what is the expectation that anyone else would?

I do not see this as an aberration. This is now the norm in this country. We can continue to delude ourselves that we are a responsible and responsive society in the face of gun violence, but we are not. The massacre of children at Robb Elementary, exacerbated by the delayed police response, will be further reflected in the abdication of duty by Congress.

For sure, there will be the usual calls for background checks, double-locked doors, red-flag laws, good guys with guns, ad nauseam. None of which addresses the problem. Unless assault rifles are taken off the streets, this scenario will be repeated.

Because my expectation for any meaningful action by Congress is zero, I will eagerly await the largest liability damage settlement ever awarded, to be assessed against the Uvalde police and Texas public safety authorities. There must be some accountability.

If the conscience doesn't hurt, maybe the wallet will.

William A. McCollam, Chantilly

In her May 29 op-ed, “An AR-15 is not a colonial musket,” Kathleen Parker asked a profound question that should be etched onto a large banner and flown high above the U.S. Capitol: “When grade-school children are vulnerable to mass murderers, what’s the point of government?”

Elizabeth Jordan, Greenbelt

It is time for us to face the truth. We are all moral cowards. We are cowards because we continue to let power intimidate us and keep us from voting people such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and all of those greedy powermongers out of office so we can begin to be the proud nation we once were.

I am ashamed of us. Our children and other innocent people are being destroyed because we let them be. We are outraged and saddened and then we look the other way. We give $5 and then we think we have done our share. But we have not.

Not until we have the courage and the tenacity to get rid of these disgraceful, immoral, power-hungry elected officials who do not care about us (only themselves) will we be able to sleep knowing we have put our love of integrity and compassion for our fellow human beings above all else.

Carolyn Drake Compton, Silver Spring

