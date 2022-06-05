Regarding the May 29 news article “India falls back on coal as searing heat fuels power crisis”:
The train wreck of climate change is no longer moving in slow motion, and we will increasingly be burdened with mitigating its effects (coastal flooding, forest fires, heat waves), sometimes taking, as India has, counterproductive measures to do so. But it will only get worse unless we act on the cause, both collectively through common-sense measures such as a carbon tax, and individually, e.g., by upping our thermostat settings a degree or two during the day and opening our windows at night.
Acting now will cost less in the long run than continuing to dither.
Richard Juhnke, Arlington