Letters to the Editor

Opinion Acting now on climate will be less painful

June 5, 2022 at 4:01 p.m. EDT
A man drinks water from a public water dispenser, locally called a “piyaoo,” on May 1 in New Delhi. (Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg News)
Regarding the May 29 news article “India falls back on coal as searing heat fuels power crisis”:

So, India is burning more coal to generate the electricity needed for air conditioning during a “historic” heat wave. Talk about irony! But let’s not throw stones at India; far too much of the rest of the world — the United States included — lives in glass houses.

The train wreck of climate change is no longer moving in slow motion, and we will increasingly be burdened with mitigating its effects (coastal flooding, forest fires, heat waves), sometimes taking, as India has, counterproductive measures to do so. But it will only get worse unless we act on the cause, both collectively through common-sense measures such as a carbon tax, and individually, e.g., by upping our thermostat settings a degree or two during the day and opening our windows at night.

Acting now will cost less in the long run than continuing to dither.

Richard Juhnke, Arlington

