Our trade imbalance with China and others has compounded to a cumulative value that rivals our national debt. We layer on tens of thousands of pages of regulations on our businesses (wage, safety, environmental) and allow, in the name of “free trade,” our foreign trading partners to avoid these costs. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight China plows its profits into the military and industrial base that we will have to counter to defend Taiwan from intimidation and threatened invasion.

The idea that we should “lift Mr. Trump’s tariffs,” as suggested in the May 31 editorial “An overdue move on China,” to counter inflation is bad economics and shortsighted. The tariffs should be raised to counter the competitive advantage gained by avoiding our regulations and to ensure that imported goods and services cost the same as our domestic products.

Inflation is likely because of world turmoil and extra cash dumped into our coronavirus-riddled economy to (over?) stimulate it. Cutting our remaining tariffs or releasing our oil reserves will provide meager relief that could cost us in the long run.

R.A. LeFande, Silesia

The Post, its reporters and columnists persist in citing a current headline inflation rate of 8 percent or greater. A recent example was Megan McArdle’s May 31 op-ed, “Where do we go from here: Inflation or recession?” Her discussion of an important policy choice between accepting inflation or curbing it at the risk of recession was premised on 8 percent inflation.

The commonly cited 8.5 percent inflation in March and 8.3 percent in April distort the magnitude of the problem by comparing early 2022 with early 2021, when prices were depressed by the pandemic. If we instead compare the CPI-All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) index in 2022 with the pre-pandemic index in 2019, the rate of inflation is 13.1 percent over three years, or 4.2 percent per year (compounded). Though that level of inflation is still a cause for concern, it is only about half of the rate that has been used overwhelmingly as the basis for discussing the current problem and potential solutions.

Michael Lee, Towson

