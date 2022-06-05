Placeholder while article actions load

Almost as infuriating as the Republicans’ refusal to permit any reasonable gun legislation are their ludicrous arguments deflecting attention away from the real problem. It’s not the proliferation of weapons of war, they say. It’s mental health. It’s video games. (Well, other nations have mental health issues and video games, yet the United States still stands out for its gun violence.)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) spoke for millions of Americans when he excoriated his Republican colleagues for their increasingly stupid excuses this week during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. “Who are you here for? Are you here for our kids — or are you here for the killers?” he asked.

His righteous rant is worth listening to in full:

We are voting to protect kids from the next school shooting. Every GOP member is opposed. So I asked my GOP colleagues, "Who are you here for? Our kids or the killers." pic.twitter.com/U2oitLQcxa — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 2, 2022

He’s indisputably right that Republicans use mental health and school funding as excuses to do nothing. Democrats would be well-advised to put together legislation that would provide funds for mental health, schools, research on gun violence and police training. Republicans would surely vote it down, as they have in the past.

Other Democrats and responsible news outlets should be just as aggressive as Swalwell in taking on Republicans for insulting Americans’ intelligence. Not surprisingly, when confronted forcefully about their claims that guns are not the problem, Republican politicians often flee the scene, as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) did recently. Yet they continue to make demonstrably false statements (e.g., no proof gun legislation works!).

Republicans need to face tough questions from voters, political opponents and the media. Here are just a few:

Why do you oppose background checks when a supermajority of gun owners approve of them? Whose interests are you protecting?

How much money have you accepted from the National Rifle Association?

As my colleague Glenn Kessler reported , “State laws requiring a permit to purchase a firearm, which includes a background check on all purchases, are associated with 60 percent lower odds of a mass public shooting occurring.” So why not pass them?

You say people won’t abide by gun laws, but we pass laws against everything from bank robberies to heroin trafficking. Why is gun regulation any different?

If you don’t like gun regulations, why not make gun owners who do not properly secure their weapons liable when their guns are used in a crime?

Let’s get this straight: You don’t trust teachers to instruct kids on the history of race in America, but you trust them to bring a high-powered weapon to school, keep it out of the hands of others and react more aggressively and quickly to an active shooter than law enforcement? ( Listen to students who have survived mass shootings who think the idea is nuts.)

How do you explain the drop in gun deaths , including suicides, in Australia after its firearm buyback program?

How do you explain the 40 percent drop in gun violence when Connecticut required gun licensing?

The United States has already banned most machine guns consistent with the Second Amendment. Why would banning semiautomatic weapons be unconstitutional?

Are you opposed to banning guns on airplanes? At presidential events?

For too long, gun fetishists have been given a pass as they churn out ludicrous assertions and excuses for failing to address gun violence. By refusing to let the logic of his Republican colleagues go by uncontested and for modeling the appropriate demeanor (calm but morally outraged), we can say well done, Rep. Swalwell.

