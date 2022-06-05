Placeholder while article actions load

The numbers over the past years are terrifying. Some past tragedies have become iconic: Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, Columbine. And, of course, Robb Elementary. Even in these cases, the smiling faces of the innocent youths lost senselessly fade from our collective memory.

Although the public tends to forget, victims of school shootings rarely overcome the trauma. I can’t go to the class I sheltered in on April 22, and loud and sudden noises frighten me. Yet I was lucky. Many students were not.

The disgraceful deaths in school shootings are part of a larger U.S. phenomenon: death by gun violence. This is the No. 1 cause of death for children in the United States.

There are many reasons enraged people hate others. But U.S. gun violence is not the result of rage; it is the result of easy access to powerful guns. The person who targeted my school community used guns manufactured to kill many at war in a few seconds. How is it possible that my country, with this history of school massacres, allows these guns to be easily purchased? Is the profit from producing and selling a gun more valuable than the life of a child like me?