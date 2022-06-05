Regarding the June 1 news article “Texas officials now say door not propped open”:
Although the public tends to forget, victims of school shootings rarely overcome the trauma. I can’t go to the class I sheltered in on April 22, and loud and sudden noises frighten me. Yet I was lucky. Many students were not.
The disgraceful deaths in school shootings are part of a larger U.S. phenomenon: death by gun violence. This is the No. 1 cause of death for children in the United States.
There are many reasons enraged people hate others. But U.S. gun violence is not the result of rage; it is the result of easy access to powerful guns. The person who targeted my school community used guns manufactured to kill many at war in a few seconds. How is it possible that my country, with this history of school massacres, allows these guns to be easily purchased? Is the profit from producing and selling a gun more valuable than the life of a child like me?
We have gone to the moon. Let’s put a ban on assault weapons.
Jehanne Batini, Washington