Democrats have held the office of attorney general in Maryland for nearly 70 years, a winning streak very likely to hold this year if Republicans nominate an extremist with past ties to a racist hate group, which is possible. Fortunately for GOP primary voters, they have a much better choice on the ballot: Jim Shalleck.

Mr. Shalleck, who was a prosecutor for 24 years at the local, state and federal levels, is a conservative who regards himself as a traditional Republican, meaning in part that he has not fallen for the Trumpist fantasy that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Beyond that, he is a lawyer with broad courtroom experience, a sense of decency and a commitment to public service. Before resigning to seek his party’s nomination for attorney general, he was president of Montgomery County’s Board of Elections for six years; he also ran unsuccessfully for county executive in 2014.

He has our endorsement in Maryland’s July 19 Republican primary.

The office of attorney general in Maryland, staffed by more than 450 lawyers plus support staff, has a broad range of responsibilities, including litigation and prosecutions covering antitrust; civil rights; consumer protection; investment and Medicaid fraud; and environmental crimes. It also represents the state in an array of matters, from contractual disputes to criminal appeals.

Mr. Shalleck’s own priority is narrower — to address Maryland’s spike in violent crime, especially in Baltimore and Prince George’s County. That is undoubtedly a grave concern to residents who, like Mr. Shalleck, are disturbed by the quotidian carnage.

Criminal prosecution is not central to the attorney general’s brief — in Maryland, as in most states, it is handled at the local level, by elected state’s attorneys offices. Still, Mr. Shalleck says he would redeploy 40 to 50 lawyers from the attorney general’s office to assist local prosecutors, something permitted under the state’s constitution only if authorized by the governor or the legislature. His plan would divert resources from critical areas of the attorney general’s office. Yet given the terrible toll of homicide and gun crimes, it could conceivably make sense — particularly in a jurisdiction such as Prince George’s, where the state’s attorneys office has struggled to manage its caseload.

We worry Mr. Shalleck’s vision of the job is somewhat crimped. But there is no denying his prosecutorial experience, which includes stints as chief of the homicide bureau in the Bronx, handling white-collar crime in the New York State attorney general’s office and federal antitrust work at the Justice Department.

In any event, his background, world view and priorities are vastly more relevant, and grounded in sanity, than that of his GOP primary rival, Michael Anthony Peroutka, a debt-collecting attorney who served a term on the Anne Arundel County Council. Mr. Peroutka, who was active in a racist group called the League of the South, insists “Dixie” is the true national anthem; thinks public schools are infused with communist dogma and should be dismantled; believes Christian dictates should prevail over state law; and is an adherent of creationism. He is unfit for public office.

