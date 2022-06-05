In his May 29 Outlook essay, “Spring cleaning 2022: The patent system,” Joseph E. Stiglitz argued that patents impede the “widest dissemination of the benefits of innovation” and that a “publicly funded monetary prize for scientists” would be a better alternative.
And without intellectual property protections, no investor would back risky R&D projects, where the end product costs more than $1 billion to develop, on average, and has just a 12 percent chance of succeeding in clinical trials. If our IP system is scrapped and investors flee, then the public really will pay — in lives lost without access to cutting-edge treatments.
John Stanford, Washington
The writer is executive director of Incubate, a Washington-based coalition of life-science venture capitalists.