In his May 29 Outlook essay, “ Spring cleaning 2022: The patent system ,” Joseph E. Stiglitz argued that patents impede the “widest dissemination of the benefits of innovation” and that a “publicly funded monetary prize for scientists” would be a better alternative.

Mr. Stiglitz’s proposal is completely unfeasible and unproven. Private investors poured more than $129 billion into medical research and development in the United States alone in 2018, more than three times the U.S. government’s contribution and more than 20 times the entire World Health Organization budget. There’s simply no replacement for private capital in drug development. Moreover, history has shown that entrepreneurship and a dynamic marketplace are more likely to foster invention than government-dangled prizes.