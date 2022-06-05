Our nation evacuated families led by an American citizen. These evacuees also came through the airport chaos to land in the United States. But now what? They have no rent subsidies. They have no credit references here. It is difficult to find jobs for those who speak little English, even if they are citizens. Their work experience can be impressive, though it was in Afghanistan, as are their professional references. How do refugees get to the jobs they find? What about their relatives — who are not citizens yet cannot safely return to Afghanistan because of their U.S. ties? They must apply for longer-term residency and work permits.