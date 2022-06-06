Placeholder while article actions load

Republican legislators in Arizona have offered more than thoughts and prayers to the innocent victims massacred in Uvalde, Tex. They have praised law enforcement for their actions despite ample evidence that the police waited far too long to intervene, blamed the violence on the absence of God and renewed their push to bring more guns into schools.

After the killings at Robb Elementary, Townsend suggested that we arm “whoever at our schools, whether it’s veterans who are volunteering, whether it’s the police, whether it’s arming the teachers.” Her colleague, state Sen. Rick Gray, the GOP majority leader, said school shootings happen because “for decades, we’ve been teaching our children in school that there is no God.”

Meanwhile, calls by Democrats for action on 13 stalled gun control bills — one of them includes prohibiting some domestic violence offenders from owning firearms, which sounds like a no-brainer to me — have been wholly ignored. Such is the predicament for Democrats of being the minority in both legislative chambers in a deeply polarized purple state where extremists are not only the loudest, but also increasingly the prevailing voices in Republican politics.

Case in point: Gov. Doug Ducey, a conservative who has not fallen off the deep end, has not had any luck passing a piece of legislation that would allow judges to take away guns from people who are considered to be a danger to themselves or others. His fellow Republicans in the House have twice refused to move it forward.

I talked to state Sen. Raquel Terán (D), whose path to elected office grew out of her role as a community organizer fighting for immigration reform at a time when Arizona became a national symbol of intolerance. She framed the dominant version of Republican politics in Arizona these days around control — “control of our bodies, control of what we read and talk about in schools.” (Gun control? Not so much.)

That brings up an interesting irony. Some Republicans say that teachers should be able to carry guns in the classroom and teach lessons on religion, yet they cannot be trusted to openly talk to students about issues of race and ethnicity. According to a bill recently approved by the House, violators could lose their teaching license. As state Sen. Christine Marsh (D), a former teacher of the year, so eloquently said, “Give me a break.”

Arizona is far from the only battleground state, but it might be the one where the pendulum has swung the most rightward since 2020. That’s when Arizona voters chose a Democrat for president for only the second time since going for Harry S. Truman in 1948 (the other was Bill Clinton).

Former president Donald Trump still enjoys a strong following in Arizona, though. With term limits, Ducey is serving his second and last term, and the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate, a journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist named Kari Lake, features Trump’s image and endorsement on her campaign signs.

Terán, whose Senate district is one of the most diverse in the state, grew up in Douglas, a small Arizona city on the U.S.-Mexico border that is similar to Uvalde. They are both working-class communities with about 16,000 residents who are mostly Hispanic.

She stood silently on the state Senate floor the other day holding a picture collage of the 19 children murdered in Uvalde; two teachers died as well. She told me that she worried she would break down, so she let other Democratic colleagues do the talking.

She did cry when we spoke a few days later, telling me about her mother, who works in a school cafeteria, and her nieces and nephews, whose faces remind her of the children slain in Uvalde. “My neighbors in Douglas, my constituents, they’re the people of Uvalde,” she said.

She lists some of their needs: a reliable, sustainable water supply; a strategy to mitigate the wildfires that are a mortal threat in parts of the state; and affordable housing. Phoenix and its surrounding communities saw, in April, the biggest cost-of-living increase in the country compared with the same month last year and have logged one of the highest rent hikes since the start of 2021.

“People can’t afford a place to live,” Terán said.

I asked what she would do if she had a magic wand. She paused, talked about meeting basic needs, but then settled on something less tangible, but, in many ways, more important: “I’d protect our democracy.”

The threat is real. On Thursday, Trump endorsed Republican Blake Masters in the U.S. Senate race to unseat Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly. The former president extolled Masters for supporting his stolen-election fantasy.

