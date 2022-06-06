Though I understand the utility of photo-enforced traffic regulations for the most part, I’ve been gobsmacked myself by the overzealous sensitivity of these cameras, coupled with outrageous fines, as cited by the June 3 Metro article “One stop sign, one camera, $1.3 million in tickets for D.C.”
The ticket stated that the light was red for 0.2 seconds while I was exiting the intersection. For those who like math, that is one-fifth of a second. Absurd (so I thought), so I contested it — and lost. I also discovered that by contesting a D.C. ticket online you lose your right to contest in court and in person. Well, that’s sneaky.
No one can convince me that the timing of the left arrow at that particular intersection protects people. Now I look at the green arrow as a sign to speed through it!
Monica S. Baker, Chevy Chase