Letters to the Editor

Opinion D.C.'s sneaky traffic cameras — and appeals process

June 6, 2022 at 4:14 p.m. EDT
A traffic camera captures people driving by on the intersection of the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. SE in D.C. (Michael Blackshire/The Washington Post)
Though I understand the utility of photo-enforced traffic regulations for the most part, I’ve been gobsmacked myself by the overzealous sensitivity of these cameras, coupled with outrageous fines, as cited by the June 3 Metro article “One stop sign, one camera, $1.3 million in tickets for D.C.

My personal torture recently started after I — behind a car and in front of another — entered the intersection of Missouri Road and North Capitol Street NW during morning rush hour on a green arrow, turning northwest. Surprisingly, soon afterward I received a $150 ticket for turning left on a red light. The photo shows my car exiting the intersection, beyond a red arrow, green main light and another car on my tail.

The ticket stated that the light was red for 0.2 seconds while I was exiting the intersection. For those who like math, that is one-fifth of a second. Absurd (so I thought), so I contested it — and lost. I also discovered that by contesting a D.C. ticket online you lose your right to contest in court and in person. Well, that’s sneaky.

No one can convince me that the timing of the left arrow at that particular intersection protects people. Now I look at the green arrow as a sign to speed through it!

Monica S. Baker, Chevy Chase

