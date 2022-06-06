Placeholder while article actions load

My personal torture recently started after I — behind a car and in front of another — entered the intersection of Missouri Road and North Capitol Street NW during morning rush hour on a green arrow, turning northwest. Surprisingly, soon afterward I received a $150 ticket for turning left on a red light. The photo shows my car exiting the intersection, beyond a red arrow, green main light and another car on my tail.

Though I understand the utility of photo-enforced traffic regulations for the most part, I’ve been gobsmacked myself by the overzealous sensitivity of these cameras, coupled with outrageous fines, as cited by the June 3 Metro article “ One stop sign, one camera, $1.3 million in tickets for D.C. ”

The ticket stated that the light was red for 0.2 seconds while I was exiting the intersection. For those who like math, that is one-fifth of a second. Absurd (so I thought), so I contested it — and lost. I also discovered that by contesting a D.C. ticket online you lose your right to contest in court and in person. Well, that’s sneaky.