“Insurrection” has appropriately been applied to the planning and subsequent invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but what is now being revealed as a strategy to not just overturn election results but also to prevent votes being cast and counted might be more appropriately called a revolution.

Democracies are fragile everywhere, and this is especially so in countries in which citizens not only allow autocratic leaders to seize control but also are complacent, if not totally comfortable, with the result. We are now so polarized that a large percentage of us see the “other” as an enemy who wants to “replace” them or minimize their influence. Our next presidential election will be almost 250 years after the formation of the world’s longest-surviving democracy, but unless we can find courageous and responsible leaders to speak up, we might be on a slippery slope to the disappearance of our nation as an example of what we have stood for for so long.