Joseph G. Allen is an associate professor and director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He co-wrote “Healthy Buildings: How Indoor Spaces Drive Performance and Productivity.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The importance of good ventilation in schools for covid-19 is, by now, well understood. But the imperative to improve ventilation in schools goes far beyond preventing the spread of diseases. We also need it because of the rising threat of extreme heat, which too many schools are not prepared for.

In recent weeks, thousands of students were sent home early from schools in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Detroit because the buildings don’t have air conditioning. This happened in May, not in the summer months when heat waves usually arrive.

Two realities are hitting hard and fast: The first is that climate change is bringing more intense heat earlier in the season and for more days throughout the year. The second is that many school buildings in traditionally cooler-weather climates were actually designed to retain heat.

Consider that in Boston, where I live, the temperature surpassed 90 degrees Fahrenheit an average of 11 times a year between 1971 and 2000. By 2030, that number could rise to 40. By 2070, it could reach 90.

Last year was the hottest June ever in Boston, and our students are in school until the week before July. Now consider that nearly half of Boston’s public school buildings used in the summer don’t have air conditioning. What’s the plan here — close those schools for June in the coming years? And maybe September, too?

If that sounds far-fetched, check out Philadelphia’s actual stated plan: When it hits 90 degrees inside classrooms, the city aims to close the half of its schools without air conditioning but keep the other half open. This will only worsen inequities in the system simply because of differential investment in school infrastructure.

And the problem is not just missed school days. Heat also has an impact on student performance. One study of test performance among high-schoolers in New York found the likelihood of a student failing a test on a day hotter than 90 degrees was 12 percent higher than if the test was taken on a 72-degree day.

The same author co-wrote a study of 10 million students across the country and found a cumulative effect of heat: Test scores were even lower when there were three consecutive days of high temperatures. They were also lower when the temperature was higher in the years before the test. Air conditioning in schools “almost fully offsets” that impact, they found.

The problem is aggravated by the fact that in places with traditionally cooler climates — especially the Northeast and across the northern Midwest — we’ve designed our buildings to retain heat. Which makes sense. Or, rather, it made sense for the climate of the 20th century.

But now that’s working against us, as I wrote in my book, “Healthy Buildings: How Indoor Spaces Drive Performance and Productivity.” These buildings were typically built with materials with high thermal mass, such as brick and concrete, that help capture and retain heat. A terrific strategy for winter but disastrous in summer. Even worse, when temperatures stay high overnight, the building can’t “shed” heat, so the “indoor heat wave” continues days after the outdoor one ends.

It’s also not just K-12 schools facing this issue. Many colleges have dorms without air conditioning, yet they use the buildings all summer. When it hit 97 degrees in Rhode Island last June students at Brown University reported trouble sleeping and concentrating. Their experience fits with research I helped conduct, which found that students in dorms without air conditioning had scores about 10 percent lower both in terms of reaction time and in the speed in answering simple math questions.

There is concern that air conditioning could contribute to more greenhouse gas emissions, which would exacerbate the heat problem. But there are solutions here that we haven’t yet tapped. First and foremost, schools should be part of the “electrify everything” movement, with the goal of eliminating on-site combustion of fossil fuels. Heat pumps are in vogue because they can provide electric cooling and heating. And energy-recovery ventilation systems allow us to keep ventilation rates high for infection control while conserving energy to cool and heat the air. Simultaneously, we must continue our efforts to expand on-site renewable energy generation with solar panels and turn the electrical grid green. At that point, the energy use for air conditioning would have little environmental cost.

But our response to the climate crisis can’t be “no air conditioning in schools.” That would mean keeping kids out of school, and, thus, kids not learning. After the past two years of learning loss, can we really afford to lose months at the start and end of every school year because of heat?

The money is there. Billions of dollars allocated to schools for covid response as part of the American Rescue Plan remain unspent. And we know how to fix this.

The climate data is telling us that next year will be hotter than this year. That sentence will be true for the foreseeable future. Are we willing to let the costs to kids’ learning pile up?

